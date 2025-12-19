Metavista3D to Showcase Latest 3D Display Innovations at CES 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 19, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it will showcase a range of advanced 3D display technologies at CES 2026, taking place January 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CES, the world’s premier technology event, will spotlight breakthrough innovations, with artificial intelligence and quantum technologies expected to be among the key themes.

Metavista3D will exhibit at Booth #4179 in the West Hall, located next to the West Broadcast Tower-one of the show’s highest-traffic areas. The West Hall is the primary hub for the automotive sector and features global leaders including Great Wall Motors, Hyundai Motor, John Deere, Caterpillar, LG Display, and BOE. Metavista3D’s cutting-edge display and visualization solutions are highly relevant to these sectors.

At CES 2026, Metavista3D will unveil the following 3D displays:

27″ 5K 3D Display with Multiview and/or Tracking Technology – Delivers stunning 3D effects with perfect 2D readability and the ability to demonstrate multiple types of content simultaneously.

13.3″ 4K 3D Display with Tracking and Unity SDK – Offers a unique experience where content shifts dynamically based on the viewer’s head and eye position.

13.3″ 4K 3D Display with Multiview and Real-Time Mono Camera – Powered by an embedded NVIDIA Jetson, this solution converts 2D to 3D in real-time, allowing customers to continue using standard mono cameras without upgrading to stereo systems. This solution can be used for an E-mirror setup.

13.3″ 4K 3D Display with Multiview and Real-Time 2D-to-3D AI Conversion – Demonstrates AI-driven conversion of any 2D content into a fully immersive 3D experience.

13.3″ 4K 3D Display with Tracking and Fixed-Focus Stereo Camera – Delivers real-time, high-quality 3D video for customers leveraging stereo camera infrastructure. This solution can also be used for an E-mirror setup.

Metavista3D’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Carlson, and Chief Operating Officer, Neil Hide, will attend CES 2026 to engage with key customers and partners.

For more information about CES 2026, please visit https://www.ces.tech.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278674