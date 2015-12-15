Mimecast Expands APAC Investment to Accelerate Human Risk Management Growth

New Singapore leader, Regional HQ, and data center will strengthen operations and tackle emerging AI-driven risks for businesses

Mimecast cuts the ribbon on new regional HQ in Singapore Chief Product Officer Rob Juncker, Chief Customer and Revenue Officer Graham Douglas, and newly appointed Vice President and General Manager for APAC Nicky Choo.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mimecast, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced significant new investments in Singapore to further the company’s presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This includes a new ASEAN regional HQ and an upcoming data center to offer advanced threat protection, data sovereignty, and AI innovation to organizations across the region. As part of this expansion, Nicky Choo has been appointed to Vice President and General Manager, leading Mimecast’s APAC operations, go-to-market and customer success.

The Asia-Pacific region accounts for 25% of the global cybersecurity market, according to the Cyber Security Market Outlook. As the fastest-growing market worldwide, AI is seeing unprecedented demand fueled by rapid digital transformation, the rise of cloud-based services, and increasingly advanced cyber threats.

“Opening our regional HQ and forthcoming data center in Singapore, plus welcoming Nicky to lead APAC, are pivotal steps in our global growth strategy,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO, Mimecast. “APAC organizations are operating at the forefront of AI adoption and digital transformation – and face an equally rapid evolution in data loss and cybersecurity threats. Strengthening our local presence enables us to build region-specific innovations and deliver a world-class platform for reducing human risk.”

Nicky Choo Takes the Helm at Mimecast APAC

Mimecast has appointed Nicky Choo as Vice President and General Manager for APAC. In this pivotal role, Choo will sit in Singapore and lead regional strategy, operations and growth. Mimecast has a strong foundation in region with its Australia and New Zealand HQ in Melbourne and the expanding team ASEAN. Choo will build on this momentum and spearhead Mimecast’s ongoing geographic expansion. With a proven track record of helping secure some of the world’s leading brands against cyber threats, Choo is well-positioned to advance Mimecast’s mission in the region. He has previously led APAC operations at Devo and held senior roles at Pegasystems and IBM, bringing deep expertise in cybersecurity and enterprise technology.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Mimecast at this pivotal time for the cybersecurity industry,” said Choo. “Organizations across APAC are facing relentless, novel AI-driven attacks. The stakes have never been higher, and only the right security infrastructure can truly keep businesses safe. Mimecast’s platform is strongly positioned to leverage AI against these threats. Together, with our distribution partners, we’re ready to set a new standard for trust and security in the region.”

Protection From, For and By AI

Mimecast’s 2025 Global Threat Intelligence Report highlights a dramatic shift in the cyber threat landscape. In particular, Shadow AI is emerging as a significant risk, with 86% of security leaders concerned about sensitive data leaking through generative AI tools.

To counter these evolving threats, Mimecast has developed advanced AI-powered solutions that help organizations minimize human risk and enhance threat detection. This includes Mimecast Insider Risk Management, which is designed to safeguard organizations from Shadow AI by protecting critical data from exposure, loss, leak and theft. The solution leverages advanced detection methods to rapidly spot potential data leaks and provide real-time alerts.

Mimecast also plans to launch a fully managed data center in Singapore. Built on top of AWS’s secure cloud infrastructure, the new data center will benefit from the scale and dependability of AWS, while ensuring local customers can meet strict local data residency requirements including Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Act. In today’s environment, data sovereignty is more than a regulatory obligation, it’s a cornerstone of trust and security. By ensuring sensitive information remains within national borders and under local control, Mimecast’s new data center will give organizations the confidence that their data infrastructure is both secure and compliant.

Mimecast’s growth in the APAC region is anchored by its AI Lab in India, where a team of 150 engineers is dedicated to building an innovative, AI-driven platform that protects customers worldwide from advanced AI-enabled attacks. This expanding team not only strengthens Mimecast’s technical foundation but also sets the stage for continued regional growth and innovation.

Visit the Mimecast careers page to join the growing team in APAC and learn more about the Human Risk Management Platform here.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a global cybersecurity leader redefining how organizations secure human risk. Its AI-powered, API-enabled connected human risk platform is purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform provides enhanced visibility and strategic insight.

By enabling decisive action and empowering businesses to protect their collaborative environments, our technology safeguards critical data and actively engages employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 42,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape.

From insider risk to external threats, customers get more with Mimecast. More visibility. More agility. More control. More security.

