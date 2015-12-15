ModelOp Celebrates Landmark 2025 Driven by Major Analyst Recognition, Customer Momentum, Industry Partnerships, Product Innovations and AI Governance Urgency

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ModelOp , the leading AI lifecycle management and governance platform for enterprises, today released a comprehensive recap of 2025 milestones. The year marked an inflection point for enterprises accelerating from experimentation to scaled, governed, and auditable AI—and established ModelOp as the definitive AI governance platform for organizations seeking visibility, faster time-to-market, business insights and trust across rapidly-growing AI portfolios.

ModelOp’s 2025 Highlights

Analyst & Industry Recognition for AI Governance Leadership

ModelOp cemented its position as a category leader through a series of high-profile recognitions:

Gartner Market Guide for AI Trust, Risk and Security Management (AI TRiSM)

ModelOp was recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management, highlighting the company among key vendors advancing AI governance, runtime inspection and enforcement, and information governance.

ModelOp was recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for AI Governance Platforms, reinforcing its leadership in helping global organizations govern and scale AI responsibly while enforcing policies and maintaining audit-ready control.

ModelOp was recognized in IDC’s ProductScape that provides a guide for the key functionalities of generative AI governance platforms.

ModelOp was named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Unified AI Governance Platforms. ModelOp is differentiated by delivering automation that accelerates time-to-market, deep configurability and enterprise-grade integrations built for Fortune 500 environments, and an agnostic architecture that governs AI across modern, heterogeneous enterprises.

ModelOp was named the “Best AI Governance Software” underscoring its role in helping Fortune 500 enterprises accelerate AI innovation while keeping systems safe, effective, and compliant.

Business Intelligence Group named ModelOp a 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards winner in the Explainable AI (XAI) category for its AI lifecycle automation and governance software.

Thought Leadership

Achieving AI ROI Through Governance with Prudential Financial

ModelOp hosted a fireside chat at the Ai4 2025 conference: “Achieving AI ROI Through Governance” with Omodunni Ayodele, VP of the Global Responsible AI Program at Prudential Financial. Prudential was able to cut risk reviews from weeks to hours while enabling scalable innovation with ModelOp.

ModelOp’s long-running webinar series featured guest Shawn Stapleton, PhD, Director of AI Lifecycle Management at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Shawn provided real-world insights on the skill sets needed for people and AI to effectively and safely work together in high-stakes environments and the importance of AI lifecycle management and governance.

ModelOp’s new podcast explores human decision-making in the age of AI, featuring bold thinkers, mission-driven experts, and enterprise leaders whose work involves complex, high-stakes decisions.

Ecosystem & Cloud Partnerships: NVIDIA, AWS & Engage

There were several significant ecosystem and go-to-market milestones:

Engage Enterprise Accelerator Cohort

ModelOp was selected by Engage, the prestigious and highly competitive collaborative corporate venture and innovation platform backed by Fortune 500 enterprises to join its 14th Enterprise Accelerator Program cohort—expanding access to new customers and markets across the Southeast and beyond.

ModelOp joined the NVIDIA Inception Program, deepening technical collaboration with NVIDIA and opening new possibilities for how enterprises interact with their AI governance systems and scaled AI infrastructure.

ModelOp was selected for the invitation-only AWS Global Startup Program, alongside expanded native AWS integrations designed to streamline enterprise AI governance on the world’s leading cloud platform.

ModelOp partnered with Angularis.ai to deliver a complete enterprise AI Governance-as-a-Service solution.

New Research: 2025 AI Governance Benchmark Report

ModelOp’s 2025 AI Governance Benchmark Report showed that speed, scale, and trust are the defining factors for the next era of enterprise AI. It highlighted a persistent gap between AI investment and production outcomes and documented how governance maturity lags AI ambition in many organizations.

Agentic AI Innovation: Controls, Roadmaps & Summit

First Agentic AI Governance Platform for Enterprises

ModelOp launched the first comprehensive toolset for governing Agentic AI, providing large organizations with a unified way to maintain a centralized inventory of agent use cases, services and tools; Map controls to processes, frameworks & policies for LLMs and MCP tools; and enforce inline controls, block unapproved network traffic, and track usage, costs, and metrics.

ModelOp provided a practical roadmap to establish control and avoid financial, legal, and operational risk as Agentic AI reshapes business operations.

ModelOp hosted the digital event focused on “The Agentic Advantage: How Enterprises Innovate Without Losing Control,” helping technical and non-technical leaders balance innovation with safety, quality, and financial due diligence as Agentic AI moves into real-world workflows.

Healthcare Trust & CHAI Alignment

ModelOp deepened its leadership in healthcare AI governance in 2025:

Joined the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI)

ModelOp announced its official membership in the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), signaling a long-term commitment to trustworthy and ethical AI in healthcare environments.

ModelOp was certified as a CHAI Assurance Resource Provider, reinforcing its role in supporting transparent, compliant AI and helping accelerate AI adoption for hospitals, health systems, and life sciences organizations.

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leading AI lifecycle management and platform, purpose-built for enterprises. ModelOp’s platform provides a centralized AI system of record, automation from intake to retirement, and enforceable policies—helping enterprises bring ML, GenAI, Agentic AI, and vendor AI solutions into production 10X faster. ModelOp is used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world—including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, and global CPG companies—because it delivers the structure, automation, and oversight necessary to operationalize AI at scale across the entire enterprise. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .

