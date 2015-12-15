Netskope Advances the Safe Use of AI Agents with Model Context Protocol (MCP) Security Across the Enterprise

New Netskope One platform capabilities deliver visibility and access control for MCP, the emerging standard that enables AI agents to connect to enterprise data and tools

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced breakthrough security capabilities for Model Context Protocol (MCP) communications. These enhancements are part of the Netskope One platform, which helps organizations confidently advance agentic AI adoption without compromising on security.

As AI adoption grows, MCP has emerged as a preferred method for connecting AI agents to enterprise resources. But because MCP communications are capable of connecting AI systems to enterprise data and facilitating autonomous commands, they also create new security risks, especially with thousands of publicly available MCP servers.

With the new platform capabilities, Netskope One can protect MCP-enabled AI interactions by providing full visibility into MCP tool use, enforcing least-privilege access, securing sensitive data, and ensuring compliance. Organizations using Netskope One can now:

Identify MCP servers and clients in use within the organization constantly and in real time, including attributes such as name, ID, URL, version, host, data source, and protocol

Extend Netskope Cloud Confidence Index (CCI) risk scoring to MCP servers, helping organizations quickly assess and prioritize which AI tools, agents, or integrations pose the greatest security and compliance risk

Manage access using granular, context-based policy controls (including a default block option for MCP traffic) and real-time prevention of data leaks

Detect and monitor non-human traffic between and across MCP servers, clients, tools, hosts, data sources, and development tools

Log MCP events, including sessions, initializations, tool requests and responses, and deployments

Identify sensitive data, such as intellectual property and passwords, in use with MCP tools

“Every team wants to confidently accelerate AI adoption, and emerging protocols such as MCP are now fundamental to that discussion,” said John Martin, Chief Product Officer, Netskope. “MCP also creates new security risks that legacy tools can’t solve. That’s why we’re further extending the market-leading capabilities of Netskope One to enable teams to see and create policies for MCP traffic and immediately assess how risky MCP tools are. This is critical to the secure use of AI as organizations develop agents to drive business productivity.”

New MCP security capabilities are now in Preview to Netskope customers, with general availability expected in the first half of calendar 2026.

Read more about MCP security and our latest announcements on the Netskope blog.

Netskope will be demonstrating the full Netskope One platform, including new MCP security capabilities, at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas this week. Engage with Netskope at AWS re:Invent by visiting booth #460, scheduling a session with Netskope experts, and joining Netskope speaking sessions and social events.

