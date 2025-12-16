New APAC Partnership with Matter Brings Market Logic Software’s Always-On Insights Solutions to Local Brand and Experience Leaders

BERLIN, Germany, Dec 16, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Market Logic Software, the market-leading SaaS provider of insight management solutions, has announced a partnership with Matter, a New Zealand-based intelligence company for brand builders and experience creators. This collaboration marks an exciting step in Market Logic’s expansion across APAC, particularly in New Zealand and Australia, where Matter is working closely with local brands that want to deepen their customer and market understanding.

Together, Market Logic and Matter will empower APAC businesses to uncover unique insights faster and take swifter action. By combining the power of Market Logic’s AI-powered insights platform, DeepSights, with the data, research and measurement expertise of Matter, the two companies will help ambitious local brands drive international growth through intelligence.

“New Zealand and Australia are home to exceptional brands who are no strangers to innovation and creativity,” said Oliver Allen. “By combining our strategic and creative intelligence with DeepSights’ market leading AI capabilities, we’re helping these teams accelerate confident decision-making. We believe the real magic happens when smart, industry leading technology is combined with deep research, cultural and insights expertise, and that’s what we hope to deliver through this partnership.”

“Matter understands the unique dynamics of APAC brands and the consumers they serve,” said Maarten Sambre, SVP Global Sales at Market Logic Software. “With DeepSights, we can support these organisations with verified insights at speed, while Matter ensures those insights translate into smart, creative brand and experience strategies.”

This partnership also represents a shared commitment to supporting APAC’s rapidly evolving insights landscape, where the demand for AI-powered intelligence continues to accelerate. Market Logic and Matter will collaborate on brand engagements, regional activation campaigns, and thought leadership focused on smarter, insight-led decision making.

For more information about the partnership, please contact:

Daniela Zuin

CMO

Market Logic Software

daniela.zuin@marketlogicsoftware.com

Tel: +44 7799 113040

Oliver Allen

Partner

Matter

oliver.allen@matter.nz

Tel: +64 27 448 6008

About Market Logic Software

Market Logic is the leading SaaS provider of market intelligence and insights solutions. Powered by our special purpose AI for Insights technology DeepSights, our platform allows insights teams and business decisions makers to turn trusted insights into business impact at scale and speed. We’ve helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as Unilever, Vodafone, Bayer, and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market moves with the support of Market Logic. Find out more at https://marketlogicsoftware.com/.

About Matter

Matter is an intelligence company for brand builders and experience creators. We help organisations gain the clarity and confidence they need to make decisions that unleash commercial success. Blending strategic rigour with creative craft, we transform complex data into simple, powerful intelligence that drives brand and experience performance. Clients-from ambitious startups to global enterprises-choose Matter for our ability to deliver fast, impactful, and beautifully executed work.

Find out more at https://www.matter.nz/

