Nutanix Expands Capabilities to Help Customers Build and Operate Distributed Sovereign Clouds

Enhancements to the Nutanix Cloud Platform empower customers to maintain security, control, and resilience across distributed environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced new capabilities in its Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) solution designed to give organizations greater flexibility to deploy and govern their infrastructure across distributed environments running traditional, modern, and AI applications, including fully disconnected environments, with cloud providers that offer sovereign services, or across a combination of both – without sacrificing unified management or operational simplicity.

As organizations expand across multiple regions and cloud environments, many face increasing complexity in meeting sovereignty and business continuity expectations. At the same time, they must maintain operational flexibility without being tied to a single cloud vendor ecosystem – a key principle for resilience and sovereignty.

New capabilities in NCP give customers more choice in how they run and govern infrastructure – across their own environments and with cloud providers that offer sovereign services – enabling greater focus on resilience, security and control, and global management. These updates also strengthen the platform’s ability to support secure, governed cloud native and AI workloads through new security capabilities in the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) and Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI) solutions.

“As sovereign cloud architectures become a defining priority for organizations, we’re introducing several enhancements to the Nutanix Cloud Platform that help customers meet these needs without giving up the advantages of a distributed cloud infrastructure,” said Thomas Cornely, Executive Vice President of Product Management at Nutanix. “These new capabilities give customers the clarity and control needed to draw their own sovereign boundaries across distributed environments and leverage the resiliency and flexibility that distributed clouds provide.”

Stronger Security and Control for Sovereignty-Aligned Architectures

NCP now provides orchestrated lifecycle management of multiple dark-site environments, along with on-premises deployment options for governance and control planes. The Nutanix Central solution, which simplifies distributed cloud management, can now run in customer controlled on-premises environments. Additionally, Nutanix Data Lens, which simplifies unstructured data security, governance, and ransomware resilience, will also soon run in customer controlled on-premises environments.

Nutanix is also expanding support across its partner ecosystem. The Nutanix Government Cloud Clusters (GC2) solution on Amazon Web Services (AWS), now available, adds capabilities for federal agencies in the United States to build and operate a distributed sovereign cloud. GC2 on AWS keeps orchestration inside the government agency’s environment with no external SaaS or shared credentials, enabling Nutanix clusters to run fully within their Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC).

The Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) solution on Google Cloud is now generally available, offering customers in 17 regions worldwide more ways to modernize their infrastructure. New Microsoft Azure and AWS Regions in the United States provide customers with more flexibility in deploying sovereignty-aligned and regionally compliant environments. In Europe, NC2 is available on OVHcloud secure and trusted cloud.

Continuing with our focus on providing assurances to our customers about the security and compliance of our Cloud Services, NC2 on Azure and AWS successfully completed its annual SOC 2 Type 2 audit and achieved the renewal of its ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, 27701, and 22301 certifications. Additionally, in 2025, NC2 on Azure received its CSA Star Level 2 Certification for the first time. These attestations and certifications provide independent validation that NC2 controls supporting the security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy of the system have operated effectively and been maintained against these audited standards for the 2024-2025 period. These achievements provide independent validation of Nutanix’s security and compliance controls, offering NC2 customers greater confidence that the system managed by Nutanix adheres to globally recognized standards.

NKP will include a FIPS 140-3–validated and STIG-compliant Ubuntu Pro image option that is currently under development to further strengthen the platform for organizations with strict security and compliance requirements, including those running sensitive or regulated AI workloads. Nutanix is also extending VPC-based isolation, network load balancing, and microsegmentation capabilities to containerized workloads to give customers consistent control across VMs and containers.

With the recent release of government-ready NVIDIA AI Enterprise software branches, NAI customers can now deploy leading AI models with NVIDIA NIM microservices running in containers that are STIG-hardened and FIPS-enabled. Additional NAI security enhancements include stronger identity integration, fine-grained access controls for models, and expanded logging and monitoring to support governed AI workloads. New object detection and data parsing NVIDIA NIM microservices have also been qualified and added into NAI.

Enhanced Resilience for Distributed Operations

New capabilities for NCP strengthen resilience by enabling customers to maintain application availability across sites and regions during outages, essential for sovereignty-aligned environments that must avoid single-site or single-vendor dependency and manage risk of exposure to actions by foreign jurisdictions.

Teams can now apply sophisticated tiered disaster recovery options that match protection levels to each workload, for additional fault tolerance and cyber recovery resilience. New capabilities help ensure business continuity even in the event of up to three site or region failures. Integration of multicloud snapshots into the tiered approach ensures an added layer of protection for cyber-resilience objectives. Security policies stay consistent during failover and live migration, reducing operational gaps when workloads move.

Enhanced features of the Nutanix Data Services for Kubernetes solution extend tiered synchronous and asynchronous disaster recovery protections to containers with both block and file data, enabling organizations’ governance and compliance objectives for modern Kubernetes applications including AI-native applications.

Unified Global Management Across Environments

NCP now offers stronger management capabilities that streamline how distributed environments are deployed and operated, giving customers more consistent control across their own sites and sovereignty-aligned cloud providers. Nutanix Infrastructure Manager, a new automation tool, streamlines deployments using validated, fully tested design patterns, making it easier to stand up and maintain data center environments.

A unified network control plane provides a single view of VLANs, virtual networks, and microsegmentation policies, giving administrators centralized visibility and control across the entire network including on-premise and public cloud environments.

Management of Kubernetes and AI environments will also become more seamless, since the NKP clusters will automatically register into Nutanix Prism Central for immediate infrastructure-level visibility. NAI also adds a new LLM metrics dashboard that provides great insight into request and token activity, helping teams better monitor and manage AI workloads.

Customer Perspectives

“As a biopharmaceutical company, data sovereignty and compliance are critical for LFB. Nutanix Cloud Clusters on OVHcloud give us the ability to modernize our infrastructure while ensuring our sensitive data remains in a trusted European cloud. This combination allows us to simplify operations, strengthen resilience, and continue delivering innovation in healthcare with full confidence in security and compliance,” Paul Bodet, CTO, LFB Group.

“As a digital services and solutions provider, Inetum is committed to helping enterprises simplify and accelerate their journey to hybrid cloud. With Nutanix Cloud Clusters on OVHcloud, we can offer our customers a sovereign, cost-effective alternative backed by seamless operations across on-premises and cloud. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver modernization projects with greater speed, predictability, and confidence,” François Fleutiaux, CEO Euromed, Inetum.

Industry and Partner Perspectives

“Distributed sovereign cloud is becoming a priority for organizations that must meet regulatory obligations without disrupting operational consistency. Models that preserve local control while supporting cloud scalability are attractive to organizations undergoing application and infrastructure modernization, and Nutanix’s response to this appetite is to operationalize distributed and sovereignty-aligned architectures, looking to assist with compliance, privacy, and governance needs,” said Dave Pearson, Vice President, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group, IDC.

Enterprises are building AI strategies that demand security, sovereignty and the freedom to deploy across distributed environments, said John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise AI Software at NVIDIA. “By combining Nutanix’s distributed cloud platform with NVIDIA accelerated computing and government-ready NVIDIA AI Enterprise, customers can build and operate high-performance sovereign AI systems with greater control, resiliency, and efficiency – no matter where their data resides.”

“As organizations prioritize sovereignty and governance, Intel technologies provide the hardware security and performance needed to support Nutanix’s distributed cloud solutions. Together, we make it easier for customers to create and manage sovereignty-aligned architectures that meet strict compliance requirements while enabling innovation at scale,” said Srini Krishna, Intel Fellow, Data Center Products.

Jeremy Foster, SVP & GM, Cisco Compute, said, “Organizations today are redefining their architectures to support highly distributed applications, zero-trust security models, and evolving data sovereignty needs. Customers who run the Nutanix Cloud Platform on Cisco’s unified, scalable, and secure compute and networking infrastructure benefit from consistent operations for critical workloads wherever they run. Nutanix’s new enhancements further simplify how these workloads are deployed and governed. Together, Cisco and Nutanix are helping organizations build infrastructure that is resilient, compliant, and ready for what’s next.”

Yaniv Fdida, Chief Product & Technology Officer for OVHcloud said, “Enterprises across Europe are looking for ways to maintain full control over their data and operations while embracing the agility of distributed cloud architectures. Our collaboration with Nutanix brings together OVHcloud’s trusted, sovereign infrastructure with the flexibility of Nutanix Cloud Clusters, enabling customers to define and enforce their own security boundaries across regions and environments. Together, we’re empowering organizations to operate with greater security, resilience, and independence in an increasingly distributed world.”

