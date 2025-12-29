Ourbit SuperCEX Closes “Cosmic Wheel” with $2.6M in Rewards and NFT-Based User Incentives

SINGAPORE, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ourbit SuperCEX has officially concluded its flagship year-end user appreciation campaign, “Cosmic Wheel.” According to official data, the event featured a prize pool of 2,600,000 USDT, drawing nearly 60,000 participants and 400 competing teams. The campaign’s highest individual reward reached 2,001.68 USDT. A key highlight was the debut of the limited-edition “ourbie” NFT, which offers holders future platform token airdrops and high-value ecosystem perks, sparking significant market interest.

Futures War: Total Trading Volume Reaches $2.2 Billion

As part of the “Cosmic Wheel” campaign, the Futures War team competition recorded a total trading volume of approximately 2.23 billion USDT. The event highlighted both concentrated trading activity and wide participation across teams.

The top three teams by trading volume were:

yumiemaxxing : 678,573,487.65 USDT

: 678,573,487.65 USDT Fast Trade : 283,602,112.31 USDT

: 283,602,112.31 USDT KABOSU_TEAM: 160,575,877.85 USDT

Analysing the trading structure and team performance, the Futures War revealed a unique competitive landscape in which top-tier dominance coincided with broad-based participation. With nearly 400 teams involved, the event achieved both high concentration and high vitality, deepening engagement across diverse user segments and significantly amplifying the overall competitive intensity.

The Fortune Draw: A Task-Driven Interactive Experience

In addition to the Futures War, The Fortune Draw was a key interactive component of the “Cosmic Wheel” campaign. Backed by a 600,000 USDT prize pool, the event employed a task-based mechanism—“Complete Tasks – Earn Draws – Unlock Prizes”—to support user engagement through a gamified structure.

The event was extended from two phases to three, and most participants received various rewards, including USDT, $BITCH tokens, and limited-edition “ourbie” NFTs.

According to official Ourbit sources, all rewards from The Fortune Draw are expected to be distributed by December 28, 23:59 (UTC+8).

‘Ourbie’ NFT: A Gateway to Long-Term Ecosystem Value

The limited-edition ourbie NFT emerged as a focal point of the campaign, positioned as a vital credential for Ourbit’s long-term ecosystem value. Official disclosures reveal that holders will be eligible for future platform token airdrops and exclusive platform privileges.

While many users secured the NFT via the Fortune Draw, Ourbit also opened a public sales channel for those who missed out or wished to accumulate more. Users could acquire the NFT for 10,000 $BITCH. Furthermore, Ourbit established an official buyback mechanism at 300 USDT, providing a clear value anchor and downside protection for the asset.

“Cosmic Wheel” represents a milestone for Ourbit SuperCEX, successfully blending high-stakes trading, interactive tasks, and long-term equity through its multi-layered design. The combined structure of the Futures War, the Fortune Draw, and the ourbie NFT contributed to increased platform activity and liquidity, while offering users multiple avenues for engagement. As 2025 concludes, the campaign provides a reference point for future product development and user-focused initiatives at Ourbit.

About Ourbit

Ourbit is a new-generation cryptocurrency exchange that merges the best of centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) trading into one seamless app. With just one account, you can switch instantly between spot, futures, and on-chain trading — One App, Trade Everything. Since its launch, Ourbit has rapidly climbed into the global Top 30 exchanges (CoinGecko & CoinMarketCap), becoming the go-to platform for memecoin lovers and active traders worldwide.

Key Features of Ourbit SuperCEX

Zero-Fee Spot Trading – Users can access spot markets without incurring trading fees.

– Users can access spot markets without incurring trading fees. Expedited Token Listings – Offers fast integration of new tokens to meet evolving market demand.

– Offers fast integration of new tokens to meet evolving market demand. Memecoin Coverage – Provides deep liquidity and a wide range of meme token trading pairs.

– Provides deep liquidity and a wide range of meme token trading pairs. Futures Trading with High Leverage – Supports up to 400× leverage and low-latency execution under 5ms.

– Supports up to 400× leverage and low-latency execution under 5ms. Global User Base – Serves over one million users across more than 100 countries.

Contact

Brand Manager

Jason Lee

Ourbit

jason.lee@ourbit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3297083-50ec-49e8-b60a-33153fb4c48d