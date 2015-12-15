Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. Announces Listing and Provides Operational Update

Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. lists on TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol “PALS”

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 11, 2025) – Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. (TSXV: PALS) (the “Company” or “Paragon”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under the Company’s name Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. and the ticker symbol “PALS.”

Paragon was founded to help alleviate the historical bottlenecks in mining assays and has embraced new technology to provide its clients with data-driven insights in their mining testing. Paragon has been an early mover in North America in deploying PhotonAssay™, a faster, safer and more accurate gold testing technology.

Recently, a key customer of Paragon, McEwen Inc. (“McEwen”) made a strategic investment in the Company by acquiring approximately 27% of the business, becoming Paragon’s largest shareholder.

In its press release dated November 3, 2025, McEwen commented on Paragon’s strategic positioning, stating: “PhotonAssay™, (is) a technology that McEwen believes is poised to become the new industry standard for assaying precious and base metals, with Paragon aiming to be one of the world’s leading service providers.”

This listing on the TSXV marks an important milestone in Paragon’s corporate development and provides the Company with enhanced visibility among mining clients and investors and improved access to the public capital markets that will support its growth strategy and ongoing operations.

PhotonAssay™ is a non-destructive, high-throughput gold analysis technology that is seen as a replacement to traditional fire assays, significantly reducing turnaround times while providing important environmental and social benefits.

The Company plans to deploy an additional nine PhotonAssay™ units worldwide. Paragon currently operates three PhotonAssay™ units across its lab network, as well as offering fire assay and geochemical analyses.

Paragon Geochemical operates labs in the following areas:

Sparks (Reno), Nevada

Hamilton, Ontario

Surrey, BC

Additional PhotonAssay™ deployments are planned as Paragon continues to expand its laboratory footprint and capacity in key mining jurisdictions.

“We thank all of our stakeholders, partners and clients for being part of this amazing journey. We appreciate your partnership and look forward to continuing to support some incredibly exciting exploration, development and mining operations,” stated Peter Shippen, CEO of Paragon.

About Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.

Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. provides innovative analytical technologies to the global mining industry. By embracing new technology, the Company is addressing critical capacity bottlenecks in mineral assaying through the deployment of PhotonAssay™ technology and complementary analytical solutions. The Company delivers faster, more accurate, and cost-effective mineral analysis for mining operators worldwide.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans, business objectives, strategy, financial or operational performance, exploration or development programs, future market conditions, and other future events or conditions.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

