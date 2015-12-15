pdfFiller Announces AI Document Creator for Fast, AI-Powered Document Generation

The new AI Document Creation tool generates professional contracts, policies, proposals and reports from simple prompts in seconds—no templates or blank-page starts required

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — pdfFiller , a leading all-in-one document management platform and part of the airSlate family of brands, has announced the launch of AI Document Creator , an advanced AI document generator designed to create professional documents from scratch using simple text prompts — no templates required.

This powerful AI-powered document creation tool transforms how business professionals, HR departments, legal teams, students, researchers, and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) approach automated document creation. By entering a brief description, users can instantly produce high-quality, professionally formatted documents, eliminating the frustration of starting from a blank page or hunting for the right template.

The AI Document Creator stands out by delivering ready-to-use outputs tailored for real-world needs, helping users save hours on routine tasks and focus on high-value work.

Overcoming Common Document Creation Challenges with Intelligent Automation

Document preparation remains a major bottleneck for many organizations and individuals. Professionals often waste valuable time searching for suitable templates, struggling with inconsistent formatting, maintaining brand consistency, or overcoming writer’s block when drafting from scratch. These issues can lead to delays, errors, and frustration — especially for those without specialized design or writing skills.

pdfFiller’s AI Document Creator addresses these pain points head-on. Powered by advanced predictive language models, the tool interprets user intent from natural-language prompts and generates complete, structured documents with appropriate sections, professional language, and automatic formatting. It draws from best practices across industries to ensure outputs are polished and compliant-ready. Users can then customize the results effortlessly, making professional document automation accessible to everyone and significantly boosting productivity through AI-powered forms and content generation.

Key Features and Capabilities of the AI Document Creator

The AI Document Creator combines cutting-edge AI document writer technology with pdfFiller’s robust editing ecosystem to deliver a seamless experience. Highlights include:

Creation from text prompts: Describe your needs (e.g., purpose, audience, key sections), and the AI builds a full document in seconds.

Broad support for document types, including business reports, proposals, memos; legal contracts, agreements, and notices; HR policies, handbooks, job descriptions; customizable forms and templates; manuals, procedures, and correspondence.

Automatic professional formatting, structure, and brand consistency.

Multi-page document generation with section-by-section customization.

Predictive language technology that applies industry standards and compliance best practices.

Seamless editing, merging with existing content, and saving as reusable templates.

Full integration with pdfFiller’s advanced editing suite for annotations, e-signatures, and collaboration.

Export options in PDF, DOCX, and more.

Unlike generic AI tools, this feature is optimized specifically for document workflows, ensuring outputs are not just text — but actionable, formatted professionals ready for immediate use.

Real-World Use Cases and Workflow Transformations

The AI Document Creator excels across industries, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency:

Business operations : Generate standard operating procedures, employee handbooks, or training materials.

: Generate standard operating procedures, employee handbooks, or training materials. Legal teams : Draft contract templates, NDAs, service agreements, or legal notices.

: Draft contract templates, NDAs, service agreements, or legal notices. HR departments : Create job descriptions, offer letters, policy documents, or onboarding packets.

: Create job descriptions, offer letters, policy documents, or onboarding packets. Sales teams : Build proposals, quotes, terms and conditions, or service agreements.

: Build proposals, quotes, terms and conditions, or service agreements. Operations: Document processes, manuals, or instruction guides.

Example 1: An HR manager enters: “Create a comprehensive employee handbook for a 50-person tech company, including sections on code of conduct, benefits, remote work policy, and diversity commitment.” The AI delivers a fully structured, branded handbook ready for review and customization.

Example 2: A legal professional prompts: “Generate a standard NDA based on California law, with placeholders for party names, duration, and confidential information definitions.” The result is a compliant, professional agreement in moments.

Example 3: An operations lead inputs bullet points for a new procedure; the AI expands them into a clear, step-by-step manual with diagrams, placeholders, and formatting.

These workflows demonstrate how the tool tackles writer’s block and accelerates business document automation.

How the AI Document Creator Works

Getting started is straightforward:

Log into your pdfFiller account (or create one for free). Navigate to the AI Document Creator feature. Enter a detailed prompt describing the document (e.g., type, purpose, audience, key sections, tone). The AI analyzes the input and generates a complete, structured document. Review and refine the output iteratively — ask for adjustments or use prompt tips for optimal results. Edit further with pdfFiller’s tools, add collaborators, or merge with existing files. Save as a template for future use or export in your preferred format. Optionally share for team review or send directly for e-signature.

Prompt engineering tips, such as specifying tone or including outlines, yield even better results, while iterative refinement ensures precision.

“Blank-page syndrome has long plagued professionals who need high-quality documents fast,” said Kyle Kelleher, VP, Growth & Strategy at pdfFiller. “Our AI Document Creator eliminates that barrier entirely, democratizing access to professional-grade content and empowering users to generate documents from prompts in seconds. This launch reflects customer feedback and our commitment to AI-assisted workflows that reduce friction and supercharge productivity. We’re excited to see how it transforms document creation for teams worldwide.”

Technology and Innovation Behind the Feature

pdfFiller’s AI Document Creator is powered by ChatGPT (developed by OpenAI), one of the most advanced large language models available, delivering state-of-the-art natural-language understanding and generation capabilities. Unlike generic AI writing tools that produce raw text, this feature is document-specific optimized: it automatically applies professional formatting, logical section structure, brand-consistent styling, and industry-standard language tailored for business, legal, HR, and operational documents.

Quality assurance is built in through rigorous prompt engineering, post-generation proofreading, and adherence to proven document best practices. The system benefits from continuous learning and improvement via OpenAI’s ongoing model updates, ensuring ever-increasing accuracy and relevance.

Your data privacy and security remain paramount: all processing occurs within pdfFiller’s enterprise-grade infrastructure featuring 256-bit encryption, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR compliance. Importantly, your documents and prompts are never used to train public AI models or retained beyond the session, setting pdfFiller apart from standalone generative tools while delivering seamless integration into secure document workflows.

Pricing and Availability

The AI Document Creator is now available to all paid pdfFiller users as part of existing subscription plans. It works seamlessly across web, mobile, and desktop platforms.

Competitive Positioning

Unlike generic AI writing tools that output plain text and leave formatting, compliance, and workflow integration to the user, pdfFiller’s AI Document Creator is purpose-built for real document workflows. It generates fully formatted, multi-page documents with automatic section structure, brand styling, and industry-specific language—ready for immediate editing, collaboration, e-signature, or export within the same secure platform.

Deep integration with pdfFiller’s ecosystem means no copying and pasting: edit, sign, store, and automate in one place. Enterprise-grade security (SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR) and strict data privacy policies far exceed those of standalone AI assistants, while built-in legal, HR, and business best practices deliver professional quality that generic tools simply cannot match.

About pdfFiller

pdfFiller , a part of the airSlate family of brands, is a powerful cloud-based PDF editor and document management platform headquartered in the Boston, Massachusetts area. pdfFiller, airSlate SignNow , US Legal Forms , DocHub and Instapage make up the airSlate ‘s portfolio of award-winning products. Since 2008, pdfFiller has empowered millions of users and over 120,000 businesses globally to eliminate paper-based workflows.The platform enables users to upload, edit, e-sign, convert, and share PDFs seamlessly in one secure location. With features such as AI-powered tools like Chat with PDF, custom form creation, unlimited cloud storage, and end-to-end workflow automation, pdfFiller is built for usability, innovation, and scalability. It meets the highest standards of security and compliance, including GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 2 Type II, CCPA, and FERPA. Recognized by G2 as a leader in document management, pdfFiller continues to drive productivity and digital transformation for teams of all sizes.

Media Contact: Darina Prokhorova

Email: prokhorova.daryna@pdffiller.team

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Statements in this press release regarding pdfFiller’s future plans, expectations, and intentions are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. AI-generated responses may contain inaccuracies; users should verify critical information. pdfFiller™ is a trademark of airSlate, Inc.