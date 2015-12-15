Pineapple Financial Appoints Anthony Georgiades to Board of Directors and Special Advisory Committee

Board Appointment Adds Digital Asset, Web3, and Institutional Investment Expertise to Treasury Oversight

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 29, 2025) – Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) (“Pineapple” or “the Company”), a leading fintech platform, today announced the appointment of Anthony Georgiades, General Partner at Innovating Capital, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Georgiades will also serve on Pineapple’s newly formed Special Advisory Committee, which will oversee the Company’s digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating Injective ($INJ) tokens.

As a member of the Special Advisory Committee, Mr. Georgiades will work closely with management to guide governance, risk management, and strategic execution of Pineapple’s digital asset treasury, while supporting the Company’s broader mission to modernize financial services through AI, data, and blockchain technology.

“Anthony’s deep experience across digital assets, institutional investing, and technology infrastructure makes him an ideal addition to our Board and Special Advisory Committee,” said Shubha Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of Pineapple Financial. “As we execute our digital asset treasury strategy, Anthony’s oversight will be critical in ensuring disciplined governance, thoughtful risk management, and long-term value creation as we integrate on-chain infrastructure into Pineapple’s operating and capital framework.”

Mr. Georgiades added, “Pineapple is combining a modern mortgage technology platform with an Injective-based digital asset treasury to bring real-world mortgage data on-chain. I am excited to work alongside my fellow Board and Special Advisory Committee members to support Pineapple’s digital asset treasury strategy.”

Anthony Georgiades is a General Partner at Innovating Capital, a technology-focused investment fund specializing in disruptive opportunities across cybersecurity, enterprise infrastructure, and Web3. He previously served on the investment team at First Round Capital and has worked closely with operations teams at multiple high-growth startups, helping scale products, teams, and go-to-market strategies. Mr. Georgiades studied finance, management, and computer science at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business and School of Engineering & Applied Science.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With hundreds of brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

