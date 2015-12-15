Procedureflow Launches AI Search and AI Process Designer to Transform Knowledge Management and Process Creation

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Procedureflow, the intelligent knowledge management platform, today announced the launch of AI Search and AI Process Designer, two new AI-powered tools designed to help employees and agents find answers faster and create process flows more efficiently. These new capabilities enable organizations to accelerate resolution times, improve service quality, and simplify process creation in customer service and support across human, bot, and self-service channels.

According to Gartner, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies do not eliminate the need for establishing a sustainable Knowledge Management program. Rather, they make foundational KM practices even more essential.” 1 Procedureflow’s new AI innovations deliver trusted knowledge in your organisation that is accurate, always contextual, and delivers real results.

AI Search: Smarter Search for Faster Answers

Finding the right answer quickly has long been a challenge for employees and agents. Procedureflow’s AI Search understands natural language and user intent, delivering accurate results by reducing the time it takes to find answers. Our new AI-powered search understands what you mean, not just what you type so even vague or conversational searches lead to the right results. AI search interprets intent and delivers the most relevant flow instantly. AI Search empowers agents to resolve issues faster and efficiently.

AI Process Designer: Turn Text into Visual Flows Instantly

Creating procedural flows manually can be time-consuming and overwhelming. AI Process Designer instantly converts text-heavy procedures into structured, editable visual flows, providing a solid foundation for new or refined processes. Users can easily refine, submit, or regenerate flows saving hours of manual mapping and boosting productivity. By leveraging generative AI and Procedureflow’s intelligence and best practices, users can generate flows that act as a starting point for new procedures. They can also import existing procedures into Procedureflow to get visual flow charts that can further be edited and polished to perfection.

Gartner estimates that poor data quality costs organizations an average of $12.9 million annually. 2 “Our goal has always been to make knowledge actionable and accessible,” said Daniella DeGrace, CEO of Procedureflow. “With AI Search and AI Process Designer, we’re empowering teams to find answers and create processes faster than ever while maintaining accuracy and compliance.”

About Procedureflow

Procedureflow is the intelligent knowledge foundation built for today’s AI-enabled service organizations. By structuring knowledge into governed and guided process workflows, it gives both agents and AI the context they need to deliver accurate, compliant answers every time. With unified omnichannel support, deep visibility into process performance, and an approach designed for real operational resilience, Procedureflow helps organizations build the trustworthy knowledge infrastructure required to scale AI with confidence and drive exceptional customer experiences.

