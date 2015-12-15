Progress Software Brings Agentic AI to its Latest Telerik and Kendo UI Release, Transforming How Modern Business Apps Are Built

Turn prompts into working pages built on Telerik and/or Kendo UI

With new agentic capabilities, developers can build complete enterprise-grade screens from a prompt while leveraging AI-powered smarter debugging and faster delivery across .NET and JavaScript frameworks; early adopters reporting up to 50% faster development cycles

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the Q4 2025 release of its leading developer toolsets Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI®. This release introduces Agentic AI as an active development partner through a Progress Agentic UI Generator along with a powerful set of new AI-driven features—helping organizations accelerate time-to-market, cut down development costs and improve application quality.

New in this release, the Agentic UI Generator sets the standard for modern agentic software development. Combining the quality and sophistication of Telerik and Kendo tools with the speed of AI code generation, it generates multi-component, fully styled, enterprise-grade page layouts from simple natural language prompts. More than a traditional coding assistant, it operates as a UI agent that delivers robust business functionality powered by Telerik and Kendo UI, right inside the developer’s IDE of choice. Available for Progress® Telerik® UI for Blazor, Progress® KendoReact™ and Progress® Kendo UI® for Angular, the solution is already helping early adopters achieve an approximate 50% time savings as well as greater consistency and higher-quality applications delivering measurable business impact.

“The new Agentic AI capabilities in Telerik and Kendo UI can fundamentally reshape how development teams build applications, offering an approach like no one else on the market,” said Jeremy Schaab, VP, Software Development, FYIsoft. “What once took days can now take hours. This isn’t just an incremental update—it’s a game-changer for delivering modern apps faster and smarter. It’s also worth noting Progress’ proactive approach to partnering with AI-forward-looking customers like FYIsoft, which underscores their commitment to innovation.”

Additional highlights of the Q4 2025 release include:

Expanded AI Coding Assistants: Twelve new component-level AI coding assistants across .NET and JavaScript frameworks are now integrated across most UI libraries, reporting and styling tools. They provide deep context and automation to help developers deliver faster than ever, increasing their productivity by at least 30%.

Twelve new component-level AI coding assistants across .NET and JavaScript frameworks are now integrated across most UI libraries, reporting and styling tools. They provide deep context and automation to help developers deliver faster than ever, increasing their productivity by at least 30%. AI Embedded Across the Telerik and Kendo UI Tools: New AI components, including Inline AI Prompt, AI-optimized Chat UI and prompt-driven Data Grid, empower users to interact with apps in natural language—commanding powerful features, such as dynamic filtering with phrases like “Show me all orders processed last month” or “Highlight anything above the given threshold.”

New AI components, including Inline AI Prompt, AI-optimized Chat UI and prompt-driven Data Grid, empower users to interact with apps in natural language—commanding powerful features, such as dynamic filtering with phrases like “Show me all orders processed last month” or “Highlight anything above the given threshold.” .NET 10 and Angular 21 Day-Zero Support: Reaffirming its platform leadership, Progress delivers immediate support for .NET 10 and Angular 21, helping teams upgrade confidently and take advantage of the latest performance and security advancements without delay.

Reaffirming its platform leadership, Progress delivers immediate support for .NET 10 and Angular 21, helping teams upgrade confidently and take advantage of the latest performance and security advancements without delay. AI-Driven Debugging with Fiddler: The release unveils MCP integration for Progress® Telerik® Fiddler™ Everywhere, bringing AI-driven, conversational debugging directly inside developers’ IDEs. Teams can analyze network traffic, identify performance bottlenecks and resolve issues early, transforming troubleshooting into a seamless, guided experience.

“With today’s release, AI-based code generation is now enterprise-ready, providing new horizons for UI development,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP and GM, Digital Experience, Progress Software. “Instead of simply generating code with AI that requires review and revision, with the Agentic UI Generator, developers can now build production-ready interfaces based on best practices from simply a prompt. This marks an important milestone—not just for Telerik and Kendo UI, but for how modern applications will be built going forward.”

To learn more, visit https://www.telerik.com.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and personalized digital experiences with agility and ease. Businesses of all sizes get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to turn AI disruption into a competitive advantage. Millions of developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of organizations depend on Progress every day. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress, Telerik, Kendo UI, Fiddler and KendoReact are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress Software

+1-800-477-6473

pr@progress.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9efcd69f-5f64-43aa-a72d-048b97b402f9