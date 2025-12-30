Radisson Reflects on a Successful 2025 and Provides 2026 Outlook

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Dec 30, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQX: RMRDF) (“Radisson” or the “Company”) achieved significant progress during 2025 in the exploration and development of its 100%-owned O’Brien Gold Project (“O’Brien” or the “Project”) located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The 2026 work program will build upon this success, with the largest ever drill program at O’Brien funded from the Company’s largest ever treasury.

2025 Milestones

957 days of continuous site operations without a lost time incident;

Completion of approximately 35,000 metres of drilling with deep step-out holes and directional wedges delineating significant high-grade gold mineralization over a broad area beneath the historic O’Brien gold mine and existing mineral resources (Figure 1);

Of the 68 step-out holes and wedges completed, assayed and reported, 56 intersected new gold mineralization with grades and thicknesses consistent with the Project’s Mineral Resource Estimate (Table 1), an impressive 82% success rate;

A comprehensive metallurgical study demonstrating recoveries of between 86% and 96% based on flow sheet options developed in a milling assessment completed on the nearby Doyon mill under the auspices of a Memorandum of Understanding with IAMGOLD Inc1;

A “snap-shot” Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) demonstrating a high-value, low-cost project based on the current mineral resources and use of off-site facilities for processing and tailings management, maximising value and minimising environmental impact;

Completion of C$37 million in equity financings to long-term investors. Radisson expects to end 2025 with a treasury (cash and cash equivalents) of approximately C$32 million (unaudited), fully funding of the Company’s 2026 work programs.

Matt Manson, President and CEO: “Starting in late 2024, we elected to pursue a more aggressive exploration strategy at O’Brien based on the thesis that a significantly larger mineral resource might exist at the Project should its mineralizing system, previously delineated only at shallower levels, continue to depth. Over the last twelve months we have seen consistent success with large step-out drill holes beneath both the existing mineral resources and the historic mine. At the start of this program we drilled OB-24-337, the first ever hole below the final stope of the old mine since mining ended in 1957. This returned 31.24 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) over 8.0 metres (including 242.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre) at 1,500 metres vertical depth. From this single pilot hole, operating continuously for more than 12 months, we have now completed 15 wedges and published results for 11, delineating a system of high-grade mineralization in multiple veins over a broad area. This achievement has delivered outstanding value to the Company and owes much to the skill of the Radisson exploration team and our drill contractor Akakodjici / RJLL, a joint venture between RJLL Drilling of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec and Longpoint First Nation. Overall, the 82% success rate of intersecting mineralization with grades and thicknesses consistent with the Project’s mineral resources is a significant achievement for a step-out drill program designed to target open areas with no previous drilling. Currently, an additional 18 drill holes from the 2025 program are “in-progress” of logging, sample preparation or assaying, and awaiting publication.”

Matt Manson continued: “The PEA released in 2025 demonstrated the attributes of a high value project with a low capex and modest footprint based on the use of existing offsite facilities for processing, of which there are several in the Abitibi region. In 2026, we will continue to refine the Project’s development path, with on-going engineering studies, environmental baseline work, community dialog, and engagement with potential processing partners; however, the 2025 PEA was only a “snap-shot” of a project that is continuing to grow. The focus of our work in 2026 and into 2027 will be the ongoing step-out drill program, which has now been expanded to 140,000 metres with eight rigs, fully funded from our strong treasury.”

Figure 1: Deep step-out drill holes completed and/or published by the Company since December 2024. Drill holes “in-progress” and awaiting final assay results and publication are shown as red traces.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/279191_c88cea96641e4b8a_001full.jpg

2026 Work Program

The following 2026 work program has been approved by the Company’s Board of Directors:

72,500 metres of drilling focussed on new areas of potential gold mineralization. The objective of the program will be step-outs to increase the quantity of mineral resources rather than in-filling to upgrade the classification of an existing mineral resource. With a forecast of 35,000 metres of step-out drilling completed in 2025, a further 32,500 metres will be scheduled for 2027 to complete the 140,000-metre program. All-in drill costs are budgeted at C21 million, or approximately C$290 per metre depending on the average depth of drilling;

Up to eight rigs will be deployed with pilot holes and directional wedges. Targets will include the extension of mineralization up to 2 kilometres vertical depth at O’Brien Mine East and beneath resource Trend #s 1 and 2 (see Figure 1). The apparent “gap” area between Trends 1 and 2, attributed primarily to lack of drill density versus lack of mineralization, will be tested, as well as the Thompson-Cadillac area west of the O’Brien mine, which will be drilled for the first time since 2021. Drilling is also planned in the gap area between O’Brien Mine West and East, and below Trends #3 and #4. Program objectives will be reassessed progressively based on results obtained;

Progressive updates to the Project’s Mineral Resource Estimate as the step-out drill program proceeds;

Commencement of assaying by PhotonAssay method with 50-gram fire assay verification replacing Radisson’s current two-stage fire assay/screen metallic procedure, designed to better capture whole-rock, coarse gold content and improve assay turnaround time;

A program of mine plan optimization and design sensitivity analysis to be undertaken in conjunction with the ongoing drilling and development of the Project’s geological and mineral resource models. This work will be conducted by Evomine and will include an assessment of the viability of incorporating existing O’Brien mine infrastructure, such as its 1,000-metre shaft, into a future mine development plan;

Ongoing grassroots exploration on Radisson’s New Alger property with prospecting and surface geochemistry, and an assessment of the prospectivity of gold mineralization in the Cadillac Sediments located north of the Larder Lake-Cadillac Break and the O’Brien Mine;

A comprehensive environmental baseline study focussed on the Project site’s biophysical attributes such as water, flora and fauna, to complement existing baseline data on air quality, vibration and noise;

Ongoing engagement and dialog focussed on deepening the Company’s relationships with communities located within the area of expected economic and social influence of the Project, including the township of Cadillac and the First Nations communities of Pikogan FN (Abitibiwinni) and Long Point FN (Anishinabeg).

12-Month Record of Drill Results at the O’Brien Gold Project

Since the end of 2024, Radisson has published results from 68 drill holes completed as part of the ongoing step-out drill program (Table 1). These are drill holes targeting new areas of mineralization, and as such are distinguished from “in-fill” type drill holes which seek to upgrade areas of known mineralization. Most of these step-out drill holes have intersected gold mineralization in O’Brien’s characteristic quartz-sulphide-gold veins within alteration zones, and 56 have intercepts averaging greater than 3 g/t Au (expressed as core length, with minimum sample widths of typically 1.0 to 1.5 metres). Such intercepts are consistent in grade and thickness with the Project’s current Mineral Resource Estimate, and Radisson considers them to have the potential to contribute meaningfully to future mineral resources. This is an 82% success rate, which reflects the scope of the O’Brien mineralizing system. At time of writing, an additional 18 drill holes from the 2025 program are “in-progress” of logging, sample preparation or assaying, and awaiting publication.

Table 1: Drill Results Published for the O’Brien Gold Project since December 2024

Date of Publication Total Number of Drill Holes Drill Holes with Intercepts >+3g/t Success Rate (%) 28th October 2025 15 13 87% 8th September, 2025 15 13 87% 16th July 2025 14 11 79% 2nd April 2025 3 3 100% 26th February 2025 20 15 75% 16th December 2024 1 1 100% Total 68 56 82%

Grant of Equity Incentives

Pursuant to the Company’s annual short term incentive compensation plan, the Board of Directors has authorized the grant of an aggregate 246,875 Restricted Stock Units to certain officers of the Company vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant, in accordance with the Company’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

QP Disclosure

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng., ing, of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the MRE at O’Brien. Each of Mr. Nieminen and Mr. Evans is independent of Radisson and the O’Brien Gold Project.

About Radisson Mining

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100%-owned O’Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment described a low-cost and high-value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.58 million ounces (2.20 million tonnes at 8.2 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.93 million ounces (6.67 million tonnes at 4.4 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 “O’Brien Gold Project Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada” effective June 27, 2025, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca for further details and assumptions relating to the O’Brien Gold Project. For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Matt Manson

President and CEO

416.618.5885

mmanson@radissonmining.com

Kristina Pillon

Manager, Investor Relations

604.908.1695

kpillon@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to execute the Company’s plans relating to the O’Brien Gold Project as set out in the Preliminary Economic Assessment; the Company’s ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the O’Brien Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the O’Brien Gold Project profitable; the Company’s ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies; local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future; planned and ongoing drilling; the significance of drill results; the ability to continue drilling; the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource; and the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling; the Company’s ability to grow the O’Brien Gold Project; and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources.

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “interpreted”, “management’s view”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others; the risk that the O’Brien Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company’s capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company’s activities; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; the risk of any future litigation against the Company; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; risks relating to the drill results at O’Brien; the significance of drill results; and the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Please refer to the “Risks and Uncertainties Related to Exploration” and the “Risks Related to Financing and Development” sections of the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated April 29, 2025 for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated November 26, 2025 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025, all of which are available electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

1 The Memorandum of Understanding is non-binding and non-exclusive and contains no specific terms around potential commercial arrangements between the parties. The O’Brien PEA has been completed independently by Radisson and establishes criteria for the development of O’Brien based on processing and tailings management at an off-site facility under a toll milling arrangement.

Source: Radisson Mining Resources

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com