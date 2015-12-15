reAlpha (Nasdaq: AIRE) Announces National Loan Officer Recruitment Program with RSU Incentives

Program aligns performance-based equity incentives with internal leads, training support, and AI-enabled tools to support reAlpha Mortgage’s national expansion

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced that reAlpha Mortgage, its mortgage division, has launched a national Loan Officer Recruitment Program, which offers Restricted Stock Unit (“RSU”) awards to loan officers who join reAlpha. The program issues RSUs pursuant to the Company’s existing equity incentive plan (as amended, the “EIP”) and is designed to attract experienced, high-producing residential mortgage loan officers across the United States.

The program introduces a more consistent recruiting and onboarding framework and pairs performance-aligned incentives with operational support, intentionally designed to help Loan Officers spend less time navigating process and more time focused on production and borrowers.

Under the program, eligible originators with verified trailing twelve-month production may qualify for RSUs in reAlpha’s common stock, which vest over 4 years, are contingent on continued employment at reAlpha and subject to other conditions more fully described in the Company’s EIP and the applicable award agreements.

reAlpha Mortgage provides its Loan Officers with access to in-house lead sources, onboarding and product training (including specialized support for VA lending), and operational systems designed to reduce administrative friction. Loan officers also have access to reAlpha’s internal AI Loan Officer Assistant, which is designed to streamline document workflows and task organization, and the Company’s internal AI-powered Engagement Assistant, built to strengthen lead engagement, qualification, and follow-up so originators can focus on customer-facing activities.

“Loan officers don’t need another recruiting pitch: they need a platform that reduces the administrative load and respects the value of their contribution,” said Jamie Cavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha Mortgage. “This program was built around what experienced originators consistently ask for: clarity, support, and fewer operational obstacles. reAlpha Mortgage is structured to offer eligible Loan Officers the opportunity to participate through an equity incentive program in a publicly traded technology company. When paired with internal leads, training, and AI-enabled tools, we’re focused on creating an environment where originators can spend more time with customers and less time managing complexity. We believe this program will accelerate our national mortgage buildout into 2026.”

The program aligns with reAlpha Mortgage’s broader objectives to strengthen its national infrastructure, support consistent onboarding practices, and reinforce operational readiness as the division continues to expand across its licensed markets.

For more information or to express interest, visit www.realpha.com/mortgage/hiring .

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

Not an Offer to Buy or Sell Securities

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would require preparation of a prospectus or other offer documentation, or be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offers or sales of securities will be made only pursuant to an effective registration statement and applicable prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements by Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha Mortgage, Jamie Cavanaugh, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha’s ability to enhance its operational efficiency, improve cross-functional coordination and support the reAlpha platform’s continued growth through the implementation of its new internal organizational structure; reAlpha’s ability to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets and nationally; reAlpha’s ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; reAlpha’s ability to pay contractual obligations; reAlpha’s liquidity, operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure future financing on favorable terms if needed; reAlpha’s limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; whether reAlpha’s technology and products will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; the potential loss of key employees of reAlpha and of its subsidiaries; the outcome of certain outstanding legal proceedings against reAlpha and any legal proceedings that might be instituted against reAlpha; reAlpha’s ability to obtain, and maintain, the required licenses to operate in the U.S. states in which it, or its subsidiaries, operate in, or intend to operate in; reAlpha’s ability to maintain and strengthen its brand and reputation; reAlpha’s ability to benefit from the implementation and use of its internal AI-powered assistants; reAlpha’s ability to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) during the additional compliance period; reAlpha’s ability to maintain compliance with additional applicable Nasdaq listing rules; any accidents or incidents involving cybersecurity breaches and incidents; the availability of rebates, which may be limited or restricted by state law; risks specific to AI-based technologies, including potential inaccuracies, bias, or regulatory restrictions; risks related to data privacy, including evolving laws and consumer expectations; reAlpha’s ability to accurately forecast demand for AI-based real estate-focused products; reAlpha’s ability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha’s growth; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha’s SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha’s future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Cristol Rippe, Chief Marketing Officer

media@realpha.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey, VP of Investor Relations