RentRedi Launches AI-powered Accounting Suite Designed for Rental Business Owners Who Want Clear, Confident Financials Year-Round

In a major breakthrough for independent landlords, RentRedi Accounting provides AI-powered receipts capture, organized Schedule E summaries, automated P&Ls, and smarter expense tracking all in one place

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software for smart real estate investors, today announced the launch of its new Accounting Suite : a feature set of financial tools that brings expense tracking, Profit & Loss documentation, Schedule E summaries, and AI-powered receipt capture directly into the RentRedi landlord app.

Purpose-built for rental owners who want organized financials and more confidence at year-end with less manual work, RentRedi’s new Accounting experience tackles one of the biggest pain points in the rental industry: fragmented, messy, error-prone financial tracking that too often leads to incomplete books and inaccurate tax returns – and ultimately, missed deductions and unnecessary losses.

A Smarter Way for Landlords to Handle Rental Finances

This expansion comes in direct response to long-standing frustrations voiced by landlords, many of whom rely on manual or piecemeal methods that create real financial risk. The result? Receipts disappear, spreadsheets break, and tax time gets stressful and expensive.

“Landlords don’t want to become accountants just to manage a rental,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “We saw too many systems built for CPAs, not for busy owners. So, we flipped the model. RentRedi gives landlords accurate books, clear profit-and-loss, and year-end readiness without ever feeling like accounting. It delivers the same confidence large firms rely on, but with a simple, friendly experience anyone can use. That simplicity is transformational for rental owners and strengthens their bottom line.”

The new RentRedi Accounting tools bring clarity and structure to rental financials, helping landlords stay organized month after month. With everything built directly into the RentRedi app, landlords can book expenses, see performance, and simplify tax season with far more accuracy and far less scrambling.

Video Link: https://youtube.com/shorts/ce2rl1YNlv4

Log Expenses the Smarter Way: Snap, Book, Done

The new system opens with an upgraded expense workflow that gives landlords a more structured way to capture and categorize financial activity throughout the year. A dedicated Expense Tracking section serves as the central hub for documenting receipts, assigning expenses, and maintaining organized records.

Landlords can now:

Take a photo of a receipt and have AI extract the details

Book an expense to a specific property or Schedule E category

Track and revise entries from a single, consolidated view

The workflow is designed to reduce the common problems that lead to year-end stress, including misplaced documentation, inconsistent categorization, and incomplete logs.

See Your Profit Story With Clear Profit & Loss Statements

The Accounting Suite also introduces monthly P&L statements, generated automatically for each property along with a combined portfolio total. These reports provide landlords with a view of income and spending by date ranges that they can define and adjust, helping them understand financial trends and make informed decisions without exporting data to separate tools.

Be Ready for Tax Time With Schedule E Summaries

Every expense logged throughout the year feeds directly into a Schedule E summary – a structured report that aligns with what accountants typically request during tax preparation. This makes it simple for landlords to export and hand that summary to their accountant come tax time, skipping the usual hassle of tax season – no scattered notes, folders, or disconnected spreadsheets.

A Smarter Way to Handle Your Rental Finances

The launch marks a significant expansion of RentRedi’s financial capabilities, providing landlords with a unified system designed to improve accuracy, consolidate documentation, and streamline year-end reporting. The new tools integrate alongside rent collection data and deposit dashboards already built into the platform, giving landlords a more complete picture of their rental performance.

Built for Landlords Who Want to Be Property Wise™

The RentRedi Accounting Suite arrives alongside continued improvements across rent collection workflows and dashboard insights. Together, these updates aim to help landlords manage their rental businesses with greater clarity and control.

Available now in the RentRedi Landlord App:

Dedicated Expense Tracking navigation item

Global search access

AI-powered receipt scanning and data extraction

Ability to book expenses by property and Schedule E category

Profit & Loss statements (property-level + portfolio total)

Schedule E summary reports for tax preparation

Automatic integration with rent collection and deposit dashboards (no setup required)

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is included in RentRedi’s new Accounting Suite?

A: The feature set includes AI-powered receipt capture, an expense hub accessible through the new navigation item and global search, Profit & Loss statements for each property and the full portfolio, and Schedule E summaries for tax preparation.

Q: Does the AI automatically categorize my expenses?

A: The AI extracts key details from each receipt image and automatically categorizes it by property or Schedule E expense type. Landlords can change how the expense is categorized.

Q: Do I need separate accounting software?

A: Most landlords won’t. Expense tracking, P&L documentation, and Schedule E summaries are all built into RentRedi and aligned with rent collection data already in the app.

Q: Where do I find the new Expense Tracking features?

A: The new Expense Tracking section appears in the app’s main navigation, through the “create new” button, and can also be found using global search.

Q: How does this connect with rent collection?

A: Income recorded in your rent collection and deposit dashboards flows into the same financial views used for P&L and year-end summaries.

Q: Is the Schedule E summary the same as filing taxes?

A: No. The Schedule E summary organizes information needed for tax preparation, but landlords still file their tax return separately.

Q: Are these features included in my current subscription?

A: Yes. The new accounting features are included for all landlords on RentRedi.

Q: Can I edit entries after uploading a receipt?

A: Yes. Landlords can review and update entries in the Expense Tracking hub, including categories, amounts, and property assignments.

Q: Can I export my data?

A: Yes. Landlords can export accounting data from RentRedi to provide expense details, P&L statements, and Schedule E summaries to their accountant.

For more information, visit RentRedi Acounting .

About RentRedi

RentRedi is a comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for savvy landlords and investors. It helps people rent smarter by providing the tools and intelligence to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, it’s an all-in-one web and mobile app that streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, and accounting, while tenants enjoy features like online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, and 24/7 maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven PropTech leader, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, and HousingWire’s Tech100. With more than $33 billion in assets under management and nearly 300,000 landlords and tenants using its platform, RentRedi partners with leading technology providers including Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. Learn more at RentRedi.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2c13464-530a-461b-a405-7fc66696cd59.

CONTACT: RentRedi Media Contact: Jennifer Tolkachev jen@rentredi.com