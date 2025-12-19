Revolutionizing Lease Accounting with AI: An Exclusive Interview with Elena Moseyko, Founder of LedgrAI

Transforming Lease Accounting with AI Technology: An Interview with Elena Moseyko

Washington, D.C.–(Newsfile Corp. – December 17, 2025) – In an exclusive interview with Xraised, Elena Moseyko, the visionary founder and CEO of LedgrAI, sheds light on how her innovative AI-powered solution is transforming lease accounting for small to mid-sized businesses. With a focus on automating ASC 842 lease accounting, LedgrAI is helping organizations save time, reduce errors, and stay audit-ready with ease.

The Problem: Struggling with Time-Consuming Lease Accounting

For years, accounting teams have been burdened with the cumbersome and error-prone process of manual lease accounting. Teams often spend 4+ hours per lease reading through lengthy documents, extracting key terms, and creating complex amortization schedules. This not only wastes valuable time but also increases the risk of audit deficiencies that can damage reputations with leadership. Accounting teams hire more people to fix errors, and risk audit deficiencies that damage their reputation with leadership. The result? Missed deadlines, costly mistakes, and accountants who feel their careers are at risk.

As Elena shared in the interview, “The accounting industry was facing a significant problem that was hiding in plain sight. I realized if AI could transform legal document processing, it could easily be adapted for accounting.”

LedgrAI’s Solution: AI-Powered Automation

LedgrAI is a groundbreaking solution designed to simplify and automate lease accounting. With AI-powered document extraction, LedgrAI transforms the manual lease accounting process into a 2-minute automated task.

Elena explains, “What used to take 4-6 hours per lease is now done in just a couple of minutes, with zero manual data entry errors. Our AI identifies critical lease terms like rent, dates, and escalations from any document type:PDF, Word, or scanned images. The AI then automatically generates ASC 842-compliant schedules, journal entries, and disclosures in Excel with just one click.”

This automation not only reduces workflow time by over 75%, but also ensures audit-ready Excel outputs that accountants and auditors can easily verify, making it easier than ever for small and medium-sized businesses to stay compliant and avoid costly mistakes.

The Competitive Advantage: AI-First Approach

Unlike traditional accounting solutions, LedgrAI leverages the latest in Generative AI and optical character recognition (OCR) to extract and process lease data automatically, cutting down the manual labor that often leads to human error. Elena further elaborates on the difference, stating, “Traditional lease accounting software still requires manual data entry. Our AI-first approach extracts key lease details within seconds, making it far more efficient and reliable.”

LedgrAI also stands out by providing transparent, formula-based Excel outputs, allowing auditors to view the underlying calculations and ensuring full compliance with industry standards. This feature not only saves time but fosters trust, as auditors can easily track the logic behind the calculations.

Industry Validation and User Feedback

The response from LedgrAI’s target audience has been overwhelmingly positive. “We’ve seen a real impact with small to mid-size accounting teams,” Elena notes. “Our users report real-time feedback and appreciate how quickly they can integrate our tool into their workflow.”

In fact, an early Reddit post on the r/Accounting subreddit sparked a flurry of responses, confirming that the problem LedgrAI addresses is widespread across the industry. Users shared stories of spending countless hours manually entering data and expressed excitement about AI solutions for accounting.

Data Security and Privacy: A Top Priority

As LedgrAI handles sensitive financial data, data security is a top priority. Elena’s background in building AI systems for federal compliance environments ensures that LedgrAI meets the highest standards of data protection. She assures, “We designed our system with security protocols in place from the very beginning. Our platform is built to comply with financial regulations and provide complete peace of mind to our users.”

Looking to the Future: Expanding Beyond Lease Accounting

While lease accounting automation is the first step, LedgrAI has ambitious plans for future development. Elena outlines the next phase for the company: “We’re already exploring AI-powered solutions for journal entry testing and footnote drafting-areas where accounting teams spend hours on tedious tasks.”

This expansion is part of LedgrAI’s broader vision to create a comprehensive AI assistant for the accounting industry, helping firms automate as much of the manual work as possible, so accountants can focus on the higher-level strategic tasks that require professional judgment.

Join the Future of Accounting with LedgrAI

As more accounting firms seek automation to streamline operations, LedgrAI is leading the way with its innovative AI solutions. Elena Moseyko’s vision is helping organizations reduce manual work, improve accuracy, and comply with regulatory standards efficiently. LedgrAI is the future of lease accounting, and the time to embrace it is now.

