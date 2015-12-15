SlickText Brings the Magic of Christmas to Families with “Texts from Santa”

Santa Claus is Coming to Town (via Text!): Families Enjoy Personalized Holiday Messages and a Direct Line to The North Pole

Texts from Santa Santa Sending Texts with SlickText

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SlickText, the industry leader in SMS marketing, is spreading holiday cheer with “Texts from Santa.”

Families nationwide can now subscribe to receive personalized messages directly from Santa Claus in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Powered by SlickText’s automated SMS platform , parents simply enter their children’s names to unlock a festive experience filled with holiday-themed jokes, delightful fun facts, and lively updates from the North Pole.

One of the highlights of the campaign allows children to send their wishlists straight to Santa—either by texting them or sharing a photo of a handwritten note—blending timeless holiday traditions with modern technology. These magical interactions aim to make the season more joyful, memorable, and interactive for the whole family.

SlickText, the highest-rated SMS marketing service on G2, is trusted by over 15,000 marketers and business owners. The platform empowers businesses to connect with their audiences through mass texting, automated workflows, and one-to-one messaging.

Bring the magic of Christmas into your home this holiday season. Subscribe to “Texts from Santa” and create unforgettable memories for you and yours.

Visit slicktext.com/santa to join the fun.

Contact:

marketing@slicktext.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21effe58-a445-4ef3-89ee-dd48e66e7545