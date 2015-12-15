Snail Inc. Holds Successful Investor Day Event, Showcasing Its Digital Ecosystem Plans, Stablecoin $USDO Reveal, and New ARK Content Roadmap

CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, unveiled major advancements across its growing digital ecosystem during its 2025 Investor Day at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City. Company executives shared new developments in crypto and long-term content expansion for the company’s leading game franchise ARK.

During the event, Snail introduced its upcoming stablecoin initiative, revealing the name, $USDO and the official branding. Product Owner, Matthew Harper, symbolically minted the first official coin live on stage, marking a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to integrate secure, utility focused digital payments across its ecosystem.

Snail also debuted Golden Poop , a commemorative digital meme collectible created to humorously acknowledge gaming culture and industry satire.

The event wrapped with a showcase of the new ARK: Lost Colony teaser trailer, confirming that the DLC will launch on December 18. Snail closed the presentation with a multi-year content roadmap presented by Jeremy Stieglitz, Studio Wildcard Co-founder and Lead Designer for ARK, showcasing the resilient and well-defined ARK pipeline that provides the Company clear visibility and continuous franchise support through 2027.

ARK Roadmap 2026:

Survival of the Fittest by Studio Sirens

Bob’s True Tales: Tides of Fortune

ARK: World Creator

ARK: Dragontopia

ARK Roadmap 2027:

ARK: Atlantis

Bob’s True Tales: Galaxy Wars

ARK: Legacy of Santiago Part 1

A replay of the Investor Day will be available on the Company’s Events and Presentation section of its investor relations website here .

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and in certain of our public filings with the SEC and include, but are not limited to statements regarding the Company’s major advancements and new developments in crypto and long-term content expansion. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on March 26, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company’s Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.