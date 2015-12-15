View from Spryker Systems Office Spryker Secures Capital Boost to Accelerate Market Leadership in B2B Commerce

BERLIN and HAMBURG, Germany and NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spryker announced today that it has completed a new financing round led by TCV and One Peak, supported by Project A. The investment strengthens Spryker’s focus to drive faster product innovation and accelerate profitable growth across Europe and global B2B Commerce markets.

The digitalization of B2B commerce is accelerating as manufacturers, distributors, and service companies shift from traditional sales approaches to digitalized ecosystem-based models. Spryker’s platform helps enterprises to implement marketplaces, subscription services and vendor portals providing measurable operational and cost advantages. Spryker offers a trusted, model-agnostic AI foundation, agentic AI suited for complex B2B processes, and AI-assisted developer productivity.

Stefan Ropers, CEO of Spryker, said: “This capital boost strengthens our position to execute with focus and speed. Demand for modern commerce platforms continues to rise, especially in Europe, where enterprises are replacing legacy systems to reduce cost and adopt new revenue models. We are well positioned to deliver fast time to value to our customers.”

David Klein, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at One Peak, said: “Spryker combines a differentiated technology platform with strong commercial momentum in the fastest-growing segment of enterprise commerce, further accelerated by AI. This funding will be the foundation for the next stage of profitable growth.”

Neal Ross, CTO of Ricoh Australia, said: “With Spryker, we’ve built a digital ecosystem that transforms how customers work with us. We anticipate an 80% reduction in logistics administration costs, a 30% reduction in call volume, and significant automation of customer requests. What used to take weeks now happens instantly.”

Robert Bruce, CIO of Daimler Truck Overseas, added: “Digital commerce is becoming a growing revenue engine in B2B within Daimler Truck Overseas. With Spryker, we combined customer-specific pricing, real-time inventory visibility, and a scalable marketplace architecture into one foundation. What began with parts in Australia and South Africa is now a future blueprint for other Overseas markets going forward.”

Spryker has been repeatedly rated as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. Furthermore, it has been recognized as a global leader in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities report for Digital Commerce.

About Spryker:

Spryker is the leading commerce solution for enterprises building modern B2B, Marketplace, and Self-Service businesses. Spryker enables organizations to digitize and connect customers, partners, and suppliers on a single platform, turning traditional products into dynamic ecosystems through data-driven commerce and self-service capabilities.

Built on a modular, API-first architecture, Spryker combines enterprise-grade composability with quick time to first transaction and fast implementation cycles, allowing companies to deliver differentiated solutions at reasonable cost. Enterprises can innovate at their own pace by integrating existing systems, launching new business models such as marketplaces and self-service portals, and scaling across brands, regions, and channels.

Recognized by Gartner and IDC as a B2B commerce leader, Spryker is trusted by global enterprises including ALDI, Siemens Healthineers, International Motors, Scania and Ricoh. The company operates worldwide with headquarters in Berlin and New York and is backed by investors including TCV, One Peak, and Project A. Learn more at spryker.com and follow Spryker on LinkedIn and X .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4c474a2-58bb-420f-8f57-f011b875745c

CONTACT: Contact details: press@spryker.com