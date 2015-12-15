System Solutions LLC Released ShipRush Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — System Solutions LLC announced the release of a powerful new integration connecting Descartes ShipRush with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central cloud ERP software. This integration enables manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers to streamline their 365 Business Central shipping and tracking process. The integration electronically prints shipping labels using 365 Business Central customers, items and package information, records the shipment and freight charges in 365 Business Central, and records all customer and financial ledger entries, in a fraction of the time needed with disconnected carrier shipping software.

With the integration, 365 Business Central users can ship USPS, UPS, FedEx, Canada Post, Canpar, Sendle, Globegistics and all major LTL freight carriers directly from Business Central sales order documents, point of sale transactions and inventory picks. “We selected ShipRush for this 365 Business Central integration because of ShipRush’s ability to print shipping labels from any carrier, perform lowest available rate shopping in real-time, and ShipRush’s compatibility with major weight scale providers including Dymo, Endicia, Fairbanks, Mettler, and more.” says Dave Durrenberger, Director of Sales, System Solutions LLC.

The integration shortens the process time of ship, print label, record tracking, and record financials from 10 minutes down to less than 1 minute, all without leaving Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. This is a significant decrease in labor and minimizes any chance of shipment errors.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is Microsoft’s cloud ERP software and manages: Customers, Vendors, Inventory, Sales, Purchasing, Warehouse, Shipping, Service, Projects, Manufacturing, Assembly, Accounting, and Financials. 365 Business Central is designed so that small and medium-sized businesses, single or multi-location, national or international, can manage their entire business.

Descartes ShipRush is a trusted product in the shipping industry and offers the most comprehensive shipping platform in the business. Additionally, with Descartes Sellercloud, another System Solutions LLC Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central integration, businesses can integrate 365 Business Central to over 100+ other online sales channels including inventory, orders, fulfillment and shipping, and 20+ shopping carts.

To learn more about Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and the Descartes ShipRush Integration, visit System Solutions Distribution website or contact us at +1 (860) 781-9986.

About System Solutions LLC

System Solutions LLC is a certified Microsoft Partner specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central solutions tailored to the retail, wholesale, and distribution markets. With specific industry experience in retail, wholesale and distribution, System Solutions LLC implements Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and creates purpose-built tools and integrations to help businesses grow.

Contact Information:

System Solutions LLC

80 Eastern Boulevard, Suite 2

Glastonbury, CT 06033

Phone: (860) 781-9986