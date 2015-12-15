Telnyx Launches San Francisco Growth Hub to Accelerate the Future of Voice AI

The full-stack connectivity and conversational AI platform expands its U.S. commercial footprint to SoMa, placing solutions engineers at the center of America’s AI capital.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telnyx , the global connectivity platform known for its private IP network and real-time Voice AI infrastructure, today announced the opening of a new Growth Office in San Francisco’s South of Market (SoMa) district. The new location will serve as a strategic hub for the company’s expanding sales and solutions engineering teams, dedicated to supporting the rapid adoption of Voice AI among Bay Area enterprises, particularly in high-stakes sectors like healthcare, finance, and customer experience.

As San Francisco cements its status as the global epicenter for Artificial Intelligence, Telnyx’s physical expansion places the company directly alongside the developers building the next generation of agents. The new office will focus on “high-touch” growth, helping customers architect complex, low-latency voice integration for AI applications that require human-like responsiveness.

“We are witnessing a fundamental shift in how humans interact with machines, moving from static text prompts to fluid, real-time conversations,” said Ian Reither, COO and Co-Founder of Telnyx. “But for Voice AI to feel truly natural, it requires dedicated infrastructure that operates at the speed of thought. San Francisco is where real-time AI is leaping from prototypes to production, and we want to be embedded in that momentum. By building a presence here, we’re working directly with the teams pushing the limits of conversational systems, and giving them the ultra-low-latency foundation required to ship products that feel truly intelligent.”

A Hub for High-Velocity Growth

The SoMa office will prioritize commercial expansion and technical enablement for mission-critical applications. Key functions based at the new location will include:

Solutions Engineering: Technical experts available for in-person whiteboarding and architecture reviews to optimize voice pipelines for complex AI agents.

Technical experts available for in-person whiteboarding and architecture reviews to optimize voice pipelines for complex AI agents. Enterprise & Healthcare Focus: A dedicated team focused on onboarding high-growth platforms in regulated industries that demand strict security and reliability, such as AI medical scribes and clinical triage systems.

A dedicated team focused on onboarding high-growth platforms in regulated industries that demand strict security and reliability, such as AI medical scribes and clinical triage systems. Customer Success: Proactive support and meetup space for West Coast accounts to ensure seamless scaling from pilot to production.

Engineering the Infrastructure Voice AI Needs

The expansion coincides with a growing demand for core infrastructure that bridges modern LLMs with global telephony networks. While new AI models provide the “brain,” they require robust transport layers to speak to customers on traditional phone lines.

Telnyx is positioning its foundational products, Global SIP Trunking and Programmable Voice, as the critical connectors for these AI use cases:

SIP Trunking for AI: Providing carrier-grade SIP that scales elastically with Voice AI traffic and can connect intelligent AI agents to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) globally. This ensures AI Agents can make and receive calls from any phone number in the world with consistent, crystal-clear audio quality.

Providing carrier-grade SIP that scales elastically with Voice AI traffic and can connect intelligent AI agents to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) globally. This ensures AI Agents can make and receive calls from any phone number in the world with consistent, crystal-clear audio quality. Programmable Voice: Giving developers granular control over call logic via API, enabling features like real-time media streaming, barge-in (interruption) handling, and recording management—essential components for creating natural, conversational flows.

For industries like healthcare, this combination is vital. It allows a patient to call a standard phone number and interact immediately with a sophisticated AI agent that is supported by enterprise-grade reliability, rather than relying on fragile web-based connections.

Building Full-Stack Voice AI Agents in San Francisco

In addition to powering third-party agent architectures, Telnyx is building its own ultra-low-latency Voice AI Agents on top of its private network and programmable voice stack. By developing these agents in San Francisco next to the companies pushing real-time AI into production, Telnyx can iterate directly with the builders solving the hardest problems in natural, interruption-ready voice interaction.

Because Telnyx controls every layer of the stack, from global telephony and media routing to call control, LLMs, and voice synthesis, developers gain access to a single platform for creating AI voice experiences that are faster, more reliable, and dramatically simpler to deploy. This end-to-end approach gives Bay Area startups and enterprises alike a production-ready foundation for conversational agents, without the complexity and latency overhead of stitching together multiple vendors.

The Private Network Powering Real-Time Conversational AI

By running this traffic over its private, multi-cloud IP network and bypassing the congestion of the public internet, Telnyx ensures that AI agents can speak, listen, and interrupt in real-time. This infrastructure ensures that an AI agent handling a patient intake or a banking query can respond instantly, preserving the illusion of human intelligence and building user trust.

We Are Hiring

Telnyx is actively hiring for sales, solution engineering, and customer success roles in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Telnyx

Telnyx is a global connectivity and full stack conversational AI platform that provides carrier-grade services on a private, global IP network. From Voice and Messaging to IoT and AI solutions, Telnyx solves the problem of fragmented communications by offering a unified, API-first platform that developers trust. By running its own private network, Telnyx delivers industry-leading low-latency, high-quality voice with granular control, empowering companies to collaborate and communicate globally.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Fiona McDonnell fiona@telnyx.com