Tenable Announces Agreement With GSA OneGov to Further Invest in FedRAMP-Authorized Cloud Security Capabilities

Partnership strengthens public sector cloud security to proactively reduce cyber risk

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenable® (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced a OneGov agreement with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to deliver its FedRAMP-authorized Cloud Security solution to U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD) at a discount through March 31, 2027. Tenable Cloud Security provides unified visibility and control across multi-cloud environments, enables agencies to protect sensitive data, and modernizes cloud infrastructure with confidence.

The agreement positions Tenable to support the federal government’s cloud-first policy by accelerating secure cloud adoption and equipping agencies with the insight and resilience to safeguard mission-critical systems, ensure operational continuity, and maintain public trust.

“Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming synonymous with national security and is directly impacted by the public sector’s move to the cloud,” said Tenable Co-CEO Steve Vintz. “With our FedRAMP-authorized cloud security solution, Tenable is proud to help federal agencies stay ahead of evolving threats, strengthen resilience, and secure the cloud-first future of government as part of a holistic approach to exposure management.”

“Robust cybersecurity is essential for implementing AI into federal government workflows while simultaneously protecting American citizens’ data and information, a crucial component in supporting the White House’s AI Action Plan,” said FAS Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum. “This OneGov agreement with Tenable will enable federal agencies to secure their networks and data more easily and cost-effectively.”

Tenable is a long-time trusted government partner with a deep understanding of the public sector’s unique needs and requirements. This partnership reinforces that commitment, combining Tenable’s proven expertise in securing complex environments with GSA’s ability to deliver critical technology at scale. Built to secure sensitive government cloud environments, Tenable Cloud Security is a comprehensive CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) that empowers federal agencies to:

Protect mission-critical cloud environments with unified visibility across infrastructure, identities and workloads.

Support Zero Trust initiatives by delivering identity risk management and enforcing least privilege.

Ensure continuous compliance with evolving federal cybersecurity standards

Extend protection to emerging technologies with comprehensive visibility and intuitive analysis of AI resources across multi-cloud environments.

Together, Tenable and the GSA are equipping federal agencies with the tools they need to modernize confidently and reduce risk in the cloud era.

