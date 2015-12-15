The FUTR Corporation Announces Enterprise Agreement with Direct Wholesale Rates to Expand AI-Powered Mortgage, Payments, and Home Concierge Services in the U.S.

Secures First Mortgage Platform to Launch Pilot Program Integrating FUTR’s AI-Powered Consumer Finance Services; Demonstrates Application of FUTR’s AI Agents in a Regulated Lending Environment

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 29, 2025) – The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) (WKN: A4165Y) (ISIN: CA3609521057), (“FUTR” or “the Company”), a pioneer in high-fidelity AI and next-generation payment infrastructure that helps consumers unlock financial value from their data, is pleased to announce that effective December 23rd, it has entered into an enterprise agreement with DWR Residential (“Direct Wholesale Rates” or “DWR”), a U.S.-based mortgage brokerage platform, to launch a pilot program integrating FUTR’s AI-powered consumer finance services into Direct Wholesale Rates mortgage customer experience.

Under the agreement, FUTR will launch its high-fidelity AI platform, FUTR Payments, and FUTR Agent into DWR’s mortgage ecosystem across the United States. The partnership enables DWR consumers to connect with a FUTR AI Agent as a home concierge, optimize mortgage payments through FUTR’s intelligent payment rails, and access data-driven mortgage and home service insights.

New and existing Direct Wholesale Rates customers will have the option to use:

1. FUTR Payments’ intelligent payment rails – which analyze mortgage structures and recommend optimized payment schedules intended to reduce interest costs by up to $100,000 over the life of a loan.

2. FUTR Agents’ home concierge – which ingests mortgage, inspection, title, legal, listing and other data and documents into a consumers’ private agent to query and provide recommendations. Consumers will be rewarded in FUTR Tokens for all home data contributed to the concierge.

As part of the pilot phase of the program, FUTR will also deliver data-driven mortgage application packages, referred to as FUTR Intents, designed to streamline consumer engagement and improve conversion efficiency. The pilot phase is designed to validate systems, processes, and consumer engagement ahead of a potential full-scale rollout under a Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) affiliate business arrangement.

“Launching this partnership with Direct Wholesale Rates validates FUTR’s ability to deploy AI-driven agent and payment infrastructure within one of the largest and most complex financial ecosystems in the world,” said Alex McDougall, President of The FUTR Corporation. “DWR brings deep mortgage expertise and scale, while FUTR delivers intelligence, related products, and consumer-first economics that can materially improve outcomes over the life of a loan.”

David Zitting, President and CEO of DWR Residential and Strategic Advisor at FUTR Corporation, added, “We see significant opportunity in pairing DWR’s mortgage platform with FUTR’s AI-driven payments and home concierge capabilities. This partnership allows us to deliver more value, transparency, and long-term savings to our clients while opening new revenue opportunities aligned with consumer outcomes.”

The initial program will apply to the United States, with the potential to expand into additional jurisdictions by mutual agreement.

FUTR also announced today that it is changing its fiscal year end from June 30th to December 31st. With respect to this, the Company has filed a Notice of Change in Year-End pursuant to Part 4.8(3) of National Instrument 51-102. Due to this change, the Company will not be filing a quarterly financial report for the second quarter ending December 31, 2025. This quarter will be included in the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025, which will be reported before April 29, 2025. This change aligns the Company’s financial reporting period with its operational cycles and strategic planning processes. For details regarding the length and ending dates of the financial periods, including the comparative periods of the interim and annual financial statements to be filed for the Company’s transition year and its new financial year, reference is made to the Notice of Change of Financial Year End filed by the Company on SEDAR+ pursuant to Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, a copy of which is available electronically at www.sedarplus.ca.

About The FUTR Corporation

FUTR builds high-fidelity AI systems and next-generation payment infrastructure that unlock consumer financial potential across industries. By combining best-in-class data connectivity with AI-driven transaction automation, FUTR delivers seamless payment, credit, and verification experiences embedded directly within partner ecosystems enabling reliable, explainable AI that can act on behalf of consumers.

FUTR’s model ensures that all contributors to the data economy, including consumers and institutions, are rewarded for the value they create.

www.thefutrcorp.com

About Direct Wholesale Rates

Direct Wholesale Rates is a U.S.-based mortgage platform that provides homebuyers and homeowners with access to direct wholesale mortgage pricing and financing solutions. The company works with wholesale lending partners to simplify the mortgage process, offering competitive rates, transparent communication, and personalized support throughout loan origination. For more details, visit: DirectWholesaleRates.com.

