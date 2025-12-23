THE HANEDA GODZILLA GLOBAL PROJECT OFFICIALLY KICKS OFF COMPLETION EVENT

SINGAPORE, Dec 23, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – The HANEDA GODZILLA GLOBAL PROJECT officially launched a mega-scale initiative to broadcast Japanese entertainment to the world from Haneda Airport, through the collaboration of three companies: Toho Co., Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd., and Tokyo International Airport Terminal Corporation. Under the theme “Godzilla welcomes all visitors to Japan and sees them off as they depart,” a colossal Godzilla statue, approximately 40 meters long and 9 meters tall, has been revealed inside Japan’s international gateway at Haneda Airport Terminal 3.

Modeled after the original Godzilla, the monument surpasses the size of existing indoor installations and is designed to be viewed from multiple angles throughout Terminal 3. Additional installations in the area include Godzilla: The Great Monster Advance Picture Scroll in the arrival lobby and a standing statue from Godzilla Minus One that will be installed on December 3, further expanding the presence of the popular monster across arrivals and departures.

To commemorate the completion of the world’s largest indoor Godzilla monument, a special announcement event was held at Haneda Airport, featuring remarks from notable guests. This consisted of Keiji Ota, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Godzilla Officer (CGO) of Toho Co., Ltd.; Masatoshi Akahori, President and Representative Director of Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation; and special guest actress Riko Fukumoto, ambassador for the “Godzilla The Ride” attraction at Seibuen Amusement Park. All of the guest speakers reflected on the cultural significance of the six-year project and Godzilla’s role as a global symbol of Japanese entertainment.

As travel ramps up for the new year, the HANEDA GODZILLA GLOBAL PROJECT is set to leave a lasting impression on millions of international travelers passing through Terminal 3 with an encounter with one of Japan’s most iconic cultural symbols.

The completion announcement event was held on Friday, December 19, with public installations opening in conjunction with year-end and New Year travel, and additional displays debuting beginning December 23.

The unveiling was held at Haneda Airport Terminal 3 in Tokyo, Japan spanning both the departure and arrival lobbies at Japan’s primary international gateway.

