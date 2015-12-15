The Tampa Bay Boom, Inc. unveils plans for a downtown St. Petersburg arena to boost economic growth and community development.

Saint Petersburg, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – December 9, 2025) – The Tampa Bay Boom, Inc. announced a major downtown arena project designed to play a central role in a broader vision for economic revitalization and long-term regional development. The proposed arena represents a multi-use concept intended to host a diverse range of events and activities, expanding the city’s entertainment offerings and supporting year-round economic engagement.

The Tampa Bay Boom, Inc., Led by Dr. R. Brian Ligon, Announces Proposed Downtown St. Petersburg Arena

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/277014_98c5c497941feab8_002full.jpg

The organization’s leadership has outlined the arena proposal as a catalyst for strengthening downtown St. Petersburg’s commercial environment. Early plans emphasize creating a modern venue capable of accommodating community programming, large-scale events, and expanded visitor traffic. By integrating the project into the city’s existing urban framework, The Tampa Bay Boom, Inc. aims to contribute to a more dynamic, accessible, and future-ready downtown corridor.

According to Dr. R. Brian Ligon, who leads The Tampa Bay Boom, Inc., the proposed arena is part of a long-range approach to fostering sustained regional growth. “Our focus is on forward-thinking development that supports local business activity, expands public gathering spaces, and encourages economic momentum,” said Ligon. “This proposed arena reflects a shared interest in strengthening St. Petersburg’s position as a vibrant destination and a center for community engagement.”

The arena proposal also aligns with The Tampa Bay Boom, Inc.’s broader commitment to collaborative development models that prioritize both economic performance and community benefit. As planning efforts advance, the organization intends to work with local stakeholders, development partners, and civic leaders to refine the project scope and identify opportunities for synergy across the downtown district.

In outlining the early vision, The Tampa Bay Boom, Inc. emphasized that the proposed arena is intended to complement existing city assets while introducing new capacity for cultural, recreational, and commercial activity. The organization aims for the development to create positive downstream effects for local businesses, hospitality providers, and adjacent industries that contribute to the region’s economic landscape.

About The Tampa Bay Boom, Inc.

The Tampa Bay Boom, Inc. is an economic development organization focused on advancing sustainable growth throughout the Tampa Bay region. Led by Dr. R. Brian Ligon, the company invests in projects that drive enterprise, innovation, and community revitalization.

