The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon Celebrates Record-Breaking Weekend in West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, FL, Dec 16, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly celebrated an unforgettable race weekend as first-time Title Sponsor of the 2025 U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon.

The race weekend brought extraordinary energy to Downtown West Palm Beach, powered by more than 6,100 participants, representing 29 countries and 46 states. The race, a Boston Marathon qualifier, was supported by more than 200 dedicated volunteers, including employees from USPA Global, the company that manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon was broadcast live for five hours by the Official Broadcast Station, WPBF 25 (ABC, West Palm Beach).

The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon was won by Ivan Gabriel Mafla Bolanos (02:37:56) in just over two-and-a-half hours, who traveled to South Florida over 15 hours from Ecuador to compete. Teresita Granados Solis (03:06:55), visiting from Costa Rica, was the first woman to cross the marathon finish line, chalking up her third career marathon win and her second of 2025.

Throughout the 2025 U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon weekend, runners took to the waterfront course for the 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Marathon, and Marathon Relay, each receiving a commemorative U.S. Polo Assn. performance race shirt and finishing medal inspired by the vibrant colors of The Palm Beaches. The first 135 marathon finishers also earned a special U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon runners cap, celebrating the United States Polo Association’s milestone 135th Anniversary.

Adding to the festive and athlete-centric atmosphere, U.S. Polo Assn. hosted an interactive polo ball activation next to the race expo stage for the weekend, offering guests of all ages the opportunity to take photos with models and engage with the brand’s heritage in a fun, dynamic environment.

“The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon race weekend reflected everything we value as a global sport and lifestyle brand with community, sport, philanthropy, and teamwork,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global/U.S. Polo Assn. “Seeing thousands of runners cross the finish line, connect with our brand, and enjoy our polo-inspired activation was truly inspiring.”

“U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to support a sporting event like the Palm Beaches Marathon that showcases the spirit and strength of Palm Beach County, a place we are fortunate to call home, and where people come from around the world to visit and participate,” he added.

Participants of the U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon once again rallied behind meaningful causes, collectively fundraising for Palm Beach Roadrunners, Special Olympics Florida, and Quantum House, three organizations making a transformative impact across Palm Beach County.

“U.S. Polo Assn. has been an outstanding partner for the Palm Beaches Marathon, elevating every aspect of this year’s marathon from the athlete experience to community engagement,” said Kenneth R. Kennerly, CEO of K2 Sports Ventures, which owns and manages The Palm Beaches Marathon. “Their commitment to Palm Beach County and passion for sport and fitness made 2025 a standout year for runners, walkers, and spectators alike.”

RACE RESULTS

FULL MARATHON – TOP FINISHERS

Male

Ivan Gabriel Mafla Bolanos, Ecuador – 02:37:56 Charles Richardson, Wellington, Florida, USA – 02:43:16 Simon Boudreau, Canada – 02:43:59

Female

Teresita Granados Solis, Costa Rica – 03:06:55 Eryn Renehan, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA – 03:19:28 Alina Morrison, Palm Beach, Florida, USA – 03:19:36

HALF MARATHON – TOP FINISHERS

Male

Tyler Bernier, Singer Island, Florida, USA – 01:18:39 Duniel Viera, West Palm Beach, Florida, USA – 01:20:57 Matthew Roeder, Berwyn, Illinois, USA – 01:21:23

Female

Emily Paradis, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA – 01:23:55 Staci Huelat, Wellington, Florida, USA – 01:26:24 Yuliia Moroz, Sunny Isles, Florida, USA – 01:27:28

U.S. Polo Assn. congratulates all runners, volunteers, supporters, and partners who made the 2025 Palm Beaches Marathon event a tremendous success. Plans are already underway for the 2026 U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon, promising even more excitement as the event continues to grow as a celebrated South Florida tradition.

To see images and more winner details, visit palmbeachmarathon.com.

Photos and Captions

1. Marathon Winner Ivan Gabriel Mafla Bolanos and Runner-Up Charles Richardson at the U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon Podium Alongside Marathon Founder (L) Kenneth R. Kennerly of K2 Sports and (R) J. Michael Prince of USPA Global/U.S. Polo Assn. With U.S. Polo Assn. Models 2. Women’s Marathon Winner Teresita Granados Solis at the U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon Podium Alongside Marathon Founder (L) Kenneth R. Kennerly of K2 Sports and (R) J. Michael Prince of USPA Global/U.S. Polo Assn. With U.S. Polo Assn. Models 3. Marathon Winner Ivan Gabriel Mafla Bolanos Crossing the Finish Line at 02:37:56 4. Women’s Marathon Winner Teresita Granados Solis Crossing the Finish Line at 03:06:55 5. U.S. Polo Assn. Models at the Palm Beaches Marathon Brand Activation 6. The 2025 U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon Medal 7. Live WPBF 25 News Coverage (ABC Broadcast) of the 2025 U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon With (L to R) J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global/U.S. Polo Assn., Shayne Wright, WPBF 25 News Director, and Jeff Dengate, Runner’s World Founder

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

About The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon

The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon is a premier winter running event held annually in West Palm Beach, which features a range of race distances designed for runners of all abilities, including a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, and a 4-person marathon relay. Highlighted by a 100% flat, USATF-certified course, the Marathon serves as a Boston Marathon qualifier. The scenic route allows runners to experience West Palm Beach’s vibrant downtown as it winds along palm-lined Flagler Drive, past historic neighborhoods, and features sparkling waterfront views. The event also supports community and charity efforts. Visit palmbeachmarathon.com.

