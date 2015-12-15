ThoughtSpot Launches Four BI Agents that Work as a Team to Deliver Modern Analytics

SpotterModel, SpotterViz, SpotterCode and Spotter 3 equip teams across key workflow stages, accelerating adoption, reducing effort, and strengthening AI returns at scale

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThoughtSpot , the Agentic Analytics Platform company, today announced the launch of a unified suite of BI agents—SpotterViz, SpotterModel, SpotterCode, and Spotter 3—designed to automate and connect every stage of the analytics workflow, from data modeling to creating visualizations to writing code. These new agents empower analysts, data engineers, developers and business users to move beyond static dashboards and fragmented AI tools, delivering real-time, actionable insights and enabling true self-service analytics across the enterprise. With these agents, organizations can dramatically accelerate decision-making, reduce manual effort and realize faster ROI on their AI investments.

Enterprises today are constrained by legacy analytics models that rely on static dashboards and siloed manual work. ThoughtSpot’s Agentic Analytics Platform introduces a connected, intelligent, and autonomous operating model, where intelligence not only informs but acts with users at every stage of the analytics workflow.

ThoughtSpot’s unified team of BI agents brings autonomy to each specific stage of the analytics workflow—from data modeling to development, dashboarding, visualization, and final decision-making with insights. Connecting every process in the decision discovery flow is how ThoughtSpot’s Agentic Analytics Platform delivers actionable intelligence to every user.

“The era of the Agentic Enterprise is here, and it will be defined by platforms that move beyond merely answering questions to actually acting on them,” said Francois Lopitaux, SVP of Product Management at ThoughtSpot. “With our team of agents, we are delivering the industry’s first unified platform that augments every role—analysts, data engineers, developers, and business users—with an intelligent agent that handles the manual work. It is the foundational element towards the autonomous enterprise, turning intelligence into an engine that continuously drives business forward and delivers ROI on your AI investments.”

The new suite of specialized agents is centered on delivering immediate, tangible value for every persona across the data stack, building on our core agentic analyst, ThoughtSpot Spotter . The launch introduces three specialized agents, each engineered to accelerate specific actions across the analytics workflow.

SpotterViz: The Liveboard Agent

Built for data analysts, the SpotterViz agent brings autonomy to dashboard creation. This Liveboard agent automates the time-consuming work of dashboard creation, layout, organization, styling and publishing—all through natural language. By automating assembly, SpotterViz elevates the role of the data analyst beyond dashboard builders, to strategic business drivers with more time to interpret data and act on key insights.

SpotterModel: The Data Modeling Agent

Built for data engineers, the new SpotterModel automates data foundation work. This agent transforms model creation and maintenance by allowing data teams to build governed, reusable semantic models using simple natural language prompts. SpotterModel automatically selects the correct tables, generates the schema and joins that align with governed business logic. With native integrations into Snowflake, Databricks and dbt, data engineers can generate and modify models in minutes instead of days, shifting their focus from upkeep to architecture and innovation.

SpotterCode: The Developer Agent

The new SpotterCode accelerates embedded analytics development for developers with AI-assisted code generation in popular IDE tools like Cursor, Claude Code, Github Copilot and Microsoft VSCode. Acting as an AI pair programmer, SpotterCode assists developers looking to embed intelligence into their applications with ThoughtSpot Embedded. SpotterCode understands the developer’s project context and can generate best in class code to embed ThoughtSpot, using recommended implementation and leveraging the full potential of ThoughtSpot’s SDK. By automating code generation and best practices, this removes the friction from embedding fully branded intelligent experiences into any app or product.

Spotter 3: Intelligence without Boundaries

At the heart of our new agent lineup lies Spotter 3 , the core intelligence engine designed to deliver boundaryless intelligence to everyone. Spotter 3 is our smartest agent yet, with the ability to blend structured and unstructured data to go beyond traditional data sources and connect with unstructured apps like Slack and Salesforce, providing a complete picture of the business. With new skills — Spotter 3 can answer a question, assess the quality of its own answer, and automatically run additional analyses until it arrives at the most accurate result—along with validation, Python coding, and forecasting, Spotter 3 ensures every question leads naturally to confident, data-backed action, dramatically reducing reliance on data teams for complex insights.

“We initially chose ThoughtSpot because it delivered immediate, best-in-class, self-service analytics that we could integrate into our platform. We knew ThoughtSpot would be a great partner to work with as they are the organization innovating for the true future of analytics,” said Shiva Somasundaram, Senior Director of Product at Tekion. “The new suite of agents looks promising – we are looking forward to putting them to use. We anticipate this will drastically reduce the time our analysts spend on manual tasks, allowing them to shift their focus entirely to high-value strategic interpretation. By automating complex workflows and accelerating our data preparation process, we are effectively optimizing our teams to tackle critical, upstream projects.”

“The end goal of analytics is to get more people using insights to make decisions. ThoughtSpot’s two pronged approach simultaneously empowers non-technical business users with accessible insight and dramatically boosts the productivity of data engineers and analysts with dedicated, role-based BI agents. This strategy accelerates data workflows and decision-making across the entire organization,” said John Santaferraro, CEO of Ferraro Consulting.

ThoughtSpot has pioneered the only agentic analytics platform designed for autonomy across the entire analytics workflow, connecting data engineering, analysis, development, and business decision-making through a unified team of agents. This launch represents the next phase of the company’s autonomous roadmap, setting the groundwork for future capabilities that will empower every team to design and deploy their own custom agents.

Spotter 3 is now available to select customers, with the new agents for the rest of the analytics workflow being rolled out over the next few months to create the Agentic Analytics experience.

Learn more about Spotter and our connected agents, here .

