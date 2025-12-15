TransNusa Secures 19 Scheduled Flight Routes Within Three Years of Operations

TransNusa Launched 11 International Routes in 3 Years

Indonesia-based PT TransNusa Mandiri Aviation grows a strong brand with expansion focusing on international routes

TransNusa focuses on international tourism island destinations to offer domestic and foreign tourists increased air connectivity

TransNusa introduces four new domestic scheduled direct flights to boost connectivity from Bali to Lombok and Bima as well as between renowned diving destinations Manado to Sorong and Sorong to Timika, world’s largest gold mining island

JAKARTA, Dec 15, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – TransNusa has successfully launched four new domestic routes today, securing 19 routes in total within three years of operations.

TransNusa Group CEO, aviation veteran, Datuk Bernard Francis, known for his acute, unique and out-of-the-box turnaround and change management strategies, led TransNusa towards a secure yet bold growth pattern using a customized business model, which was specifically developed to suit the changing market demand after the onslaught of the pandemic.

“What we envisioned for TransNusa was to build an Indonesian-based airline with strong fundamentals. Today, thanks to our hard working and diligent team, the TransNusa brand has grown to resonates confidence and trust,” said Datuk Bernard, adding that TransNusa’s shareholder, China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (CALC) and business partners also played a large role in helping build TransNusa into the strong brand it is today.

Within 6 months of its operations, TransNusa launched its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, followed by three additional international routes in that same year, including Singapore and China.

TransNusa also implemented a milestones as well as initiated and developed new domestic routes, such as the Bali-Manado route.

In addition, TransNusa the first Indonesian airline to operate regular scheduled international flights into Guanzhou from three destinations in Indonesia.

Datuk Bernard said the primary factor in the successful growth of TransNusa, in the last three years, was their goal to implement a lasting and impactful change around not just the organisation and its people but also its business model and operations.

“In TransNusa, a 100% change is not possible overnight, whereas a 5% change in a moderate manner is not only more feasible but allows for a lasting change,” said Datuk Bernard, explaining that it was that principal which has been the backbone of TransNusa’s operations and growth.

On the new domestic route launches, Datuk Bernard said that TransNusa hopes to provide increased connectivity and travelling options to domestic and international tourists.

“We would like to play our part in boosting and increasing air connectivity within Indonesia’s internationally renowned tourism island destinations.

“Our focus is in increasing direct flight to destinations that are world renowned for its unique and stunning landscape and natural offerings,” said Datuk Bernard.

DATUK BERNARD FRANCIS… TransNusa’s team and business partners contributed to the growth of the airline and it’s brand.

Flight Details

TransNusa’s flight from Bali to Lombok will operate two times daily beginning Monday, December 15. The TransNusa flight will depart Bali from the Denpasar International Airport at 07.30am and arrive in Lombok International Airport at 07.55am, with the return flight departing Lombok at 08.25am and arriving in Bali at 09.05am. The second TransNusa flight will depart Bali at 15.55pm and arrive in Lombok at 16.50pm, with the return flight departing Lombok at 17.20pm and arriving in Bali at 18.05pm.

“We will increase the frequency of the scheduled flights for the Bali-Lombok route to three times daily on December 21.” Said Datuk Bernard.

The third scheduled flight will depart Bali at 18.55pm and arrive at Lombok at 19.35pm. The scheduled flight from Lombok will depart at 20.00pm and arrive in Bali at 20.25pm.

Meanwhile, TransNusa’s flight from Bali to Bima will also begin on Monday, December 15.

“For the first week, we will operate one scheduled flight from Bali to Bima on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

“Starting December 22, TransNusa will operate daily scheduled flights from Bali to Bima,” said Datuk Bernard, adding that the flight will depart Bali from the Denpasar International Airport at 09.35am and arrive at 10.35am at the Sultan Muhammad Salahuddin Airport in Bima.

The return flight will depart Bima’s Sultan Muhammad Salahuddin Airport at 11.00am and arrive at Bali’s Denpasar International Airport at 12.10pm.

Meanwhile, TransNusa’s schedule flight from Sorong to Timika will operate four times weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The flight, which will also begin on December 15, will depart Sorong from the Domine Eduard Osok International Airport at 10.50am and arrive in Timika’s Mozes Kilangin Airport at 12.10pm. The return flight will depart Timika at 12.40pm and arrive in Sorong at 14.00pm.

On the much sought-after Manado-Sorong route, Datuk Bernard said that TransNusa’s will operate its scheduled flight from Manado to Sorong four times weekly.

The scheduled flight from diving haven Manado will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight will depart Manado’s Sam Ratulangi International AIrport at 08.00am and arrive in Sorong’s Domine Eduard Osok International Airport at 10.20am. The return flight will depart Sorong at 14.30pm and arrive in Manado at 14.50pm.

TransNusa, A Short History

The 3-year old TransNusa, led by aviation expert and veteran, Datuk Bernard, made waves in the aviation industry with its unique domestic and international business development and growth strategy.

Within just 6 months of operations, in 2023, the airline, known then as a new player with new rules, launched its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, followed by the launch of scheduled flights between Jakarta and Singapore.

TransNusa, which established itself as a Premium Service Carrier, made headlines in Malaysia, Singapore, China and around the world with news of being the first airline in Indonesia to introduce new exciting routes. In 2023, during its first year of operations, TransNusa became the second Indonesian airline to receive approval to fly to China. In 2024, TransNusa became the first in the world to develop and introduce a new domestic route connecting Bali and Manado. In October 2025, TransNusa added yet another milestones by becoming the first Indonesian airline and second airline in the world to launch scheduled flights from Manado to Guangzhou, China.

