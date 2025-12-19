TSplus Academy Strengthens Its eLearning Platform with New Resources to Empower Remote Access Users

PARIS, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TSplus Academy, the official elearning platform dedicated to TSplus solutions, announces a series of significant updates rolled out since October. These enhancements focus on clearer learning paths, updated technical comparisons, and new visual resources designed to help both existing Academy learners and TSplus users who are not yet registered better understand, deploy, and optimize TSplus Remote Access solution.

By continuously aligning its content with the latest product versions and real-world use cases, the TSplus Academy reinforces its mission: making professional remote access and cybersecurity technologies easier to adopt and master for IT professionals, partners, and decision-makers alike.

Updated Comparisons: TSplus vs RDS and Citrix

One of the major highlights of recent Academy updates is the review of its comparative learning materials, offering updated and more strategic comparisons between TSplus, Microsoft RDS, and Citrix.

Available in English and French, these documents help learners visualize key differences in:

Deployment and onboarding complexity

Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

Security approach, including ZTNA

Support and scalability

These updated comparisons are integrated into the TSplus Remote Access training modules and provide valuable insights not only for technical users, but also for decisionmakers evaluating remote access solutions.

Enhanced Remote Access Learning Content

To reflect the latest 18.60 version of TSplus Remote Access, the Academy now includes:

Client Connection Methods Comparison (v18.60)

Clear comparison tables in English and French, available in Module 1 of the TSplus Remote Access course, helping learners understand connection options and choose the most suitable method for their environment.

Clear comparison tables in English and French, available in Module 1 of the TSplus Remote Access course, helping learners understand connection options and choose the most suitable method for their environment. Enterprise Edition Features Infographics

Updated visual resources presenting the key functionalities of the Remote Access Enterprise edition, with improved structure and clarity for faster comprehension.

TSplus Academy has also introduced a didactic deployment infographic dedicated to TSplus Remote Access, available in multiple formats (PDF, HTML, image) and languages.

This visual guide provides a clear, step-by-step overview of a first deployment, while highlighting critical best practices to facilitate onboarding for new users, such as:

The importance of knowing Windows credentials before rebooting after installation

How to avoid license conflicts on cloned virtual machines, including guidance on resetting Volume IDs

These materials are especially useful for new TSplus users looking for a smooth and secure first installation.

A Great Value for TSplus Partners, IT Specialists and End-Users

For TSplus users who are not yet registered, these updates highlight the growing value of TSplus Academy:

Free and structured eLearning courses

Practical resources created by TSplus experts

Interactive tools to better understand products and editions

Faster onboarding, fewer deployment errors, and improved product usage

With its regularly updated courses, practical documentation, and visual learning materials, TSplus Academy is a key resource for anyone looking to accelerate their understanding and deployment of TSplus solutions.

TSplus users, partners, and prospects are invited to register or log in to TSplus Academy, and discover the newest resources available on the platform.

About TSplus Academy

TSplus Academy is the official online learning platform dedicated to TSplus products. It provides training courses, certifications, and practical resources to help users and partners deploy, secure, and optimize TSplus Remote Access and cybersecurity solutions worldwide.

Press Contact

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director for TSplus

Caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef7f8f48-2f08-46c6-8c7a-12b5944ec30d