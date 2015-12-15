Verum Messenger Introduces Its Own Next-Generation eSIM Technology

Verum Messenger and Verum eSIM are not just an eSIM service, but a step toward reimagining mobile communications

London, UK, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital mobile communications are rapidly changing, and eSIM is becoming a key element of this transformation. The Verum Messenger team has developed and launched its own eSIM technology, focused on users who value freedom of communication, no roaming, and independence from carrier restrictions.

E-SIM Global Ecosystem

Verum eSIM is a virtual SIM card that works without a physical carrier and provides mobile internet in different countries around the world under uniform conditions. The user only needs to install the eSIM on a smartphone, tablet, Wi-Fi router, or other supported device—without visiting a carrier store and without replacing a SIM card. The technology was initially developed as a global solution, not tied to one carrier or region.

Verum eSIM includes a line of regional and international plans: World eSIM—connectivity worldwide, London eSIM, USA eSIM, Euro eSIM, Africa eSIM, Türkiye eSIM, Canada eSIM, Balkan eSIM, Ukraine eSIM. The main difference is the absence of classic roaming. The user gets stable mobile internet in different countries without sudden plan changes and unexpected charges.

One of the key features of the technology is operation without a physical SIM card. This allows minimizing dependence on local carriers, bypassing network restrictions and blocks, and effectively using eSIM in countries with strict internet censorship, including Russia. When using only the Verum eSIM profile, connection flexibility and privacy levels are increased.

A separate advantage of Verum eSIM is full support for Wi-Fi routers with eSIM. All available plans can be used not only on smartphones but also on compatible eSIM routers, providing internet for multiple devices at once. Such a router can serve as the main source of internet at home, in the office, on trips, in cars, on yachts, or at temporary locations, automatically connecting to available networks in different countries without being tied to local carriers.

The Verum team emphasizes accessible and transparent pricing. Plans are structured to be competitive compared to local carriers and classic international roaming. The user knows the traffic price in advance and does not encounter hidden fees.

For user convenience, Verum eSIM supports a wide range of payment methods: bank cards, cryptocurrencies, and alternative payment methods. This makes the service accessible to users from different countries and with various financial instruments.

Verum Messenger and Verum eSIM are not just an eSIM service, but a step toward reimagining mobile communications as a global, open, and independent technology. No roaming, no physical SIM card, no territorial restrictions—a new standard of mobile internet that is truly global.

https://esimglobal.world

https://ios.verum.im

