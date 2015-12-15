Virtune informs about an update by reference price provider MarketVector regarding the underlying price source for single-asset ETPs

This information is such that the issuer is obliged to make public pursuant to Chapter 15, Section 8 of the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528).

Stockholm, 2 December 2025 – Virtune announces that as of 4 December 2025, the issuer’s reference price provider MarketVector will carry out a technical update of the underlying price source for crypto assets used for daily NAV (“Net Asset Value”) calculations. The price source will be changed from CCData to BITA.

This adjustment applies only to Virtune’s single-asset ETPs and solely entails a change of the data source used in the daily NAV (“Net Asset Value”) calculation. The change does not affect the value of the products, their structure, trading, or investors in any way. No action is required from investors.

Updated final terms will be published and made available on 4 December 2025.

  • Virtune Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: SE0020845709)
  • Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP (ISIN: SE0020541639)
  • Virtune Staked Solana ETP (ISIN: SE0021309754)
  • Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP (ISIN: SE0021148129)
  • Virtune XRP ETP (ISIN: SE0021486156)
  • Virtune Avalanche ETP (ISIN: SE0022050092)
  • Virtune Chainlink ETP (ISIN: SE0021149259)
  • Virtune Arbitrum ETP (ISIN: SE0021310133)
  • Virtune Staked Polygon ETP (ISIN: SE0021630217)
  • Virtune Staked Cardano ETP (ISIN: SE0021630449)
  • Virtune Litecoin ETP (ISIN: SE0023951082)
  • Virtune Staked NEAR ETP (ISIN: SE0025837735)
  • Virtune Sui ETP (ISIN: SE0025159833)
  • Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (ISIN: SE0025012032)
  • Virtune Stellar ETP (ISIN: SE0024417356)
Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

Press Contact
Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)
Christopher@virtune.com
+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.

Attachment

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

Related Stories

The Eclipse Dataspace Working Group (EDWG) advances two open protocols toward global ISO/IEC standardisation

Joveo Unveils AI Staffing Advisor: The Industry’s First Staffing Superintelligence Platform

Elser AI Unveils the World’s First all-in-one AI Anime and Movie Generator

Netskope Advances the Safe Use of AI Agents with Model Context Protocol (MCP) Security Across the Enterprise

Digital Realty and BW Digital Partner to Support Expansion of Cross-Border Connectivity Between Singapore and Batam

GEN Announces New Positive Phase 1 Trial Data of the Investigational Drug SUL-238 for Alzheimer’s and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases

You may have missed

The Eclipse Dataspace Working Group (EDWG) advances two open protocols toward global ISO/IEC standardisation

Joveo Unveils AI Staffing Advisor: The Industry’s First Staffing Superintelligence Platform

Virtune informs about an update by reference price provider MarketVector regarding the underlying price source for single-asset ETPs

Elser AI Unveils the World’s First all-in-one AI Anime and Movie Generator

Netskope Advances the Safe Use of AI Agents with Model Context Protocol (MCP) Security Across the Enterprise

error: Content is protected !!