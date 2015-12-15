Virtune informs about an update by reference price provider MarketVector regarding the underlying price source for single-asset ETPs

This information is such that the issuer is obliged to make public pursuant to Chapter 15, Section 8 of the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528).

Stockholm, 2 December 2025 – Virtune announces that as of 4 December 2025, the issuer’s reference price provider MarketVector will carry out a technical update of the underlying price source for crypto assets used for daily NAV (“Net Asset Value”) calculations. The price source will be changed from CCData to BITA.

This adjustment applies only to Virtune’s single-asset ETPs and solely entails a change of the data source used in the daily NAV (“Net Asset Value”) calculation. The change does not affect the value of the products, their structure, trading, or investors in any way. No action is required from investors.

Updated final terms will be published and made available on 4 December 2025.

Virtune Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: SE0020845709)

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP (ISIN: SE0020541639)

Virtune Staked Solana ETP (ISIN: SE0021309754)

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP (ISIN: SE0021148129)

Virtune XRP ETP (ISIN: SE0021486156)

Virtune Avalanche ETP (ISIN: SE0022050092)

Virtune Chainlink ETP (ISIN: SE0021149259)

Virtune Arbitrum ETP (ISIN: SE0021310133)

Virtune Staked Polygon ETP (ISIN: SE0021630217)

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP (ISIN: SE0021630449)

Virtune Litecoin ETP (ISIN: SE0023951082)

Virtune Staked NEAR ETP (ISIN: SE0025837735)

Virtune Sui ETP (ISIN: SE0025159833)

Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (ISIN: SE0025012032)

Virtune Stellar ETP (ISIN: SE0024417356)

Press Contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.

