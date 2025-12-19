Viventium and SimiTree partner to uncomplicate payroll and strengthen workforce retention for home health, hospice, and ABA providers

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viventium, a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and HR solutions purpose-built exclusively for healthcare providers, today announced a strategic partnership with SimiTree, a premier healthcare consulting and talent solutions firm. Together, the companies are helping home health, hospice, and ABA organizations streamline operations, control labor costs, and eliminate payroll and compliance headaches so business leaders can focus on growth and care staff can focus on care.

With more than 30 years of healthcare payroll and HR experience, Viventium understands the challenges of managing a mobile, regulated workforce. Between per-visit pay, blended-rate overtime, differential pay, and multi-location work, organizations face endless administrative tasks and costly compliance risks. Viventium’s intelligent platform automates those complexities, ensuring every employee is paid accurately and on time while integrating benefits management, applicant tracking, and onboarding tools into one seamless HR experience.

Now, through its partnership with SimiTree, which brings over 50 years of operations, finance, and talent strategy expertise, providers have a one-stop-shop for technology and strategic guidance to manage their workforce with confidence. This collaboration delivers the insights and tools to improve the care staff experience, strengthen retention, and control labor costs.

“Providers are being asked to do more with tighter margins and higher expectations,” said Navin Gupta, CEO of Viventium. “This partnership brings together SimiTree’s deep operational expertise and Viventium’s purpose-built technology to give leaders clarity, control, and confidence in how they manage their workforce.”

The partnership unites SimiTree’s talent and retention expertise with Viventium’s end-to-end payroll, HR, and workforce management technology, giving leaders clear visibility into labor performance and enabling smarter, faster decisions.

“For more than 50 years, SimiTree has stood with providers as fellow clinicians, leaders, and partners who truly understand home health, hospice, and behavioral health,” said Bill Simione, CEO. “Your success is our mission. Through our partnership with Viventium, we’re uniting deep expertise with smart technology to deliver a seamless workforce experience. Together with our clients, we’re building stronger teams and a healthier future for the communities we serve.”

Together, Viventium and SimiTree will launch joint education programs, benchmarking tools, and workforce optimization frameworks to help organizations boost labor efficiency, ensure compliance, and elevate the care staff experience.

The partnership reflects both companies’ shared commitment to make the business of care simpler, smarter, and more human through technology that supports every step of the employee journey, from hire to retire.

About Viventium

Viventium is healthcare’s trusted ally for payroll, HR, and compliance, combining innovative solutions with deep expertise in healthcare. Its purpose-built cloud-based platform is designed to tackle the complexity and compliance challenges healthcare providers face, simplifying the workday, every day. Viventium helps organizations hire and retain care staff, improve the employee experience, and drive measurable value. Serving clients in all 50 states and supporting over 500,000 healthcare employees, Viventium enables organizations to focus on what matters most: providing compassionate care. It’s a new day, with Viventium.

For more information, visit viventium.com.

About SimiTree

SimiTree, a Sheridan Capital Partners portfolio company, is a leading provider of tech enabled, specialty revenue cycle management, coding, consulting, staffing solutions and managed services for home health, hospice and behavioral health organizations. By combining deep domain expertise with innovative technology, SimiTree helps providers optimize operations, ensure compliance, and achieve sustainable growth.

For more information, visit simitreehc.com.