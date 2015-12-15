Winmar Holdings announces a collaboration with CNAE Power to accelerate Sodium Battery production in Southeast Asia, advancing sustainable energy infrastructure.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – December 21, 2025) – Strengthening Regional Energy Resilience, Winmar Holdings has announced a partnership with CNAE Power aimed at accelerating large-scale Sodium Battery production to support renewable energy storage and sustainability in Southeast Asia. The collaboration seeks to enhance the region’s capacity for clean power integration and energy independence through advanced storage technology.





Winmar Holdings Announces Strategic Partnership with CNAE Power for Renewable Energy Storage



This initiative underscores Winmar Holdings’ long-term strategy to expand green infrastructure, reduce carbon dependence, and reinforce resilience against climate-related disruptions. According to the company, this partnership represents a pivotal step in developing sustainable systems capable of supporting Southeast Asia’s growing demand for clean energy solutions.

Climate Realities and the Need for Urgent Transition

As climate-related disasters continue to intensify across the region, Winmar Holdings has called for immediate action toward sustainable energy adoption. Floods, landslides, and extreme weather events are increasingly affecting areas previously considered safe. The company highlighted that these occurrences are direct consequences of prolonged industrial activities that have disturbed ecological balance and destabilized natural systems.

“Environmental resilience requires more than awareness; it demands technological transformation,” a Winmar Holdings representative stated. “Innovation must serve as both our compass and catalyst in achieving a sustainable global future.”

Technology and Innovation as Catalysts for Sustainability

Winmar Holdings has emphasized that technological advancement plays a decisive role in achieving energy transformation. Among these emerging technologies, Quantum Chip computing has gained global attention for delivering ultra-fast processing speeds with reduced energy consumption.

The company noted that Quantum Chip systems are increasingly vital across sectors such as finance, blockchain networks, and data security. Their integration allows for faster and more efficient digital operations while maintaining low carbon footprints, representing a technological evolution aligned with global sustainability goals.

Collaborative Development in Sodium Battery Technology

Through its partnership with CNAE Power, Winmar Holdings aims to drive scalable Sodium Battery solutions tailored for renewable energy storage. Sodium-based batteries have emerged as promising alternatives to traditional lithium-ion systems due to their stability, environmental safety, and cost efficiency.

This collaboration will focus on applying Sodium Battery technologies to renewable energy frameworks, including wind and solar systems, while supporting regional manufacturing and research capabilities. The partnership is expected to contribute to more affordable and sustainable energy accessibility throughout Southeast Asia.

“Sodium batteries have demonstrated strong potential in supporting renewable storage networks and advancing regional sustainability,” the company explained. “By combining resources and expertise with CNAE Power, Winmar Holdings is reinforcing its role in accelerating the clean energy transition.”

Leadership Vision for a Greener Future

Mr. Eric Syafutra, Chairman of Winmar Holdings, emphasized the strategic importance of unified innovation in achieving global sustainability objectives.

“We are entering a period where energy systems and digital technology must evolve together to safeguard our planet,” said Mr. Syafutra. “At Winmar Holdings, innovation is more than a goal; it is our responsibility. The partnership with CNAE Power reflects our mission to enable renewable adoption on a regional scale while maintaining economic and environmental balance.”





He continued, “Through collaboration, we aim to strengthen Southeast Asia’s renewable infrastructure and inspire similar initiatives globally. Our focus remains on building sustainable systems that serve both humanity and the environment.”

Winmar Holdings reiterated its commitment to working alongside governments, institutions, and global partners in promoting renewable power, energy storage, and next-generation computing systems that support a sustainable industrial future.

About Winmar Holdings

Winmar Holdings is a global energy and technology solutions provider headquartered in Singapore. Established in 2018 under PT Winmar Jaya Utama, the company operates in energy, commodities, and sustainability investments, with expanding expertise in oil, gas, petrochemicals, gold, and carbon credit markets. Winmar Holdings is currently advancing renewable energy initiatives and digital transformation projects, including partnerships with organizations such as Mingyang China and WPPEI Energy.

Through strategic partnerships and innovation, Winmar Holdings continues to lead efforts in promoting responsible industrial development, clean energy adoption, and global sustainability. More information is available at www.winmarholding.com.

