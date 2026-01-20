20i Launches The Web Industry’s First Unlimited Managed Hosting Assistant

New account-aware personal assistant brings unlimited, in-platform reporting and analytics to everyday web hosting operations.

Managed hosting provider 20i has announced the launch of Twentie, an unlimited web hosting assistant embedded into its hosting platform, designed to help users manage their hosting and online services more efficiently.

Unlike standalone tools, Twentie has direct access to live account data and key performance metrics, allowing it to deliver reporting & insights based on a user’s hosting environment, rather than generic guidance.

Customers can use Twentie to generate custom PDF and CSV reports, analyse performance metrics, and assist with tasks such as generating marketing copy. It also complements the 20i in-house support team, providing assistance in troubleshooting issues and debugging code.

Setting a new industry benchmark, Twentie’s key differentiator is its unlimited usage. With no credits or caps, it is built to be used as part of day-to-day operations rather than as an occasional add-on.

20i director Lloyd Cobb commented: . “While intelligent tools are increasingly used to boost productivity, they often operate independently of the primary hosting environment Twentie brings that capability directly into the platform, with awareness of the systems it’s supporting, making it more practical for everyday operational use.”

He added: “We are really excited about the release of Twentie and the impact it will have on our customers. We believe it will help them streamline their business operations, as well as significantly saving time on their day-to-day admin.”

More than a million websites are hosted on the 20i platform, spanning SMEs, digital agencies, and individual users.

To learn more about Twentie, visit https://www.20i.com/blog/meet-twentie/

About 20i20i delivers high-performance, sustainable cloud hosting for over 1 million websites, with an emphasis on speed, scalability, and simplicity. Designed for professionals and businesses of all sizes, its hosting platform includes Autoscaling High Frequency WordPress Hosting, Reseller Hosting, VPS and a global CDN all backed by expert support and powered by 100% renewable energy. In 2025, 20i was named Best Web Host at the PC Pro Awards for the third consecutive year, based entirely on customer votes. Learn more at www.20i.com.