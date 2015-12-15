A-LIGN Releases 2026 Compliance Benchmark Report, Unveils How Compliance Teams Can Navigate Evolving Governance Landscape

Data finds a revolving door of regulations and requirements demand a new approach to audit cycles to better manage risk

TAMPA, Fla. – (January 28, 2026) – A-LIGN, a leading provider in cybersecurity compliance, today announced findings from its annual 2026 Compliance Benchmark Report. Now in its sixth year, A-LIGN’s annual data report has become a trusted resource for compliance teams navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, offering insight into evolving requirements, emerging challenges, and proven strategies for managing risk.

While compliance teams may have relied on fragmented strategies in the past, a spike in mandated certifications have made the intricate task of managing audits a labyrinth. According to the report, which surveyed over 1,000 global leaders, nearly all organizations (97%) now conduct at least two audits annually, with 74% of large enterprises managing four or more. At the same time, 72% of organizations recognize that compliance programs must evolve to keep pace with increasingly complex requirements. By adopting a more strategic, technology-enabled, and proactive approach, teams can modernize audit cycles and more effectively manage risk.

“Compliance can no longer be treated as a once-a-year checkbox,” said Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN. “In an era of relentless ransomware attacks, data breaches, and AI-powered threats, cybersecurity hygiene and compliance is paramount. By combining our team of experts with our AI-powered A-SCEND platform, we’re helping organizations improve their posture and streamline the audit process, turning compliance into a proactive, year-round strategy that achieves cyber resilience.”

Federal compliance is evolving:

Shifting federal requirements are also rapidly reshaping how organizations approach compliance, yet this continues to create confusion. 60%Sixty-percent of respondents work with the U.S. government, and nearly all (94%) are already pursuing compliance with frameworks such as CMMC, FISMA, FedRAMP, or GovRAMP. Yet, organizations cite new certifications like CMMC, actions from the current administration, and the cost of compliance as their most pressing concerns inhibiting a fully developed strategy.

Overcoming barriers to audit harmonization:

An influx of new regulations and growing pressure to better manage risk is forcing leaders to take a more deliberate approach to compliance. In fact, 80% of respondents say the quality of a compliance report is extremely important – up from 70% in 2025. At the same time, the report underscores the operational complexity of meeting those rising standards: one in four organizations cite the need to manage multiple audits throughout the year as their greatest compliance challenge, while 20% point to limited staffing as a key barrier to maintaining consistent, high-quality audit cycles.

Defining high-quality audits:

Audit quality is increasingly viewed as a strategic differentiator. 60%Sixty-percent of surveyed organizations indicate they would change auditors to improve the quality of their final report, and 83% say they have observed clear differences in quality between audit providers, up from 72% in 2025. The findings also show that technology now plays a central role in audit quality, with 95% of respondents incorporating technology into their audit and assessment processes.

Strategic AI risk management:

As AI adoption accelerates, customer concerns around data governance are intensifying, placing greater pressure on organizations to establish comprehensive and transparent compliance strategies. While organizations are aware of this reality, 33% don’t have an AI compliance strategy in place at all. With the rise in compliance risks stemming from AI, the C-Suite can’t afford to ignore it any longer. Case in point: 80% of companies that use AI are already getting questions from customers about risk management practices.

Tech-enabled compliance is the new baseline:

Tech-enabled audits are no longer optional. What was once considered cutting-edge is now the baseline for doing business: 95% of respondents report using technology during their audits and assessments. Organizations are seeking greater efficiency and simplicity, turning to solutions like audit management or GRC tools to streamline the process. Technology is now a deciding factor, as respondents cite the availability of audit and GRC tools as the top reason they would switch auditors. And the impact is clear: 96% of respondents believe that audit and GRC technology lead to higher-quality audits.

To learn more, download the full Compliance Benchmark Report here.

METHODOLOGY

A-LIGN conducted the Compliance Benchmark Report between August and September 2025. It reflects the opinions of 1,043 global respondents . Of these, 85% of companies represented are headquartered in the United States and 15% are headquartered outside of the United States. This survey was conducted by an independent, third-party market research company that is not affiliated with A-LIGN to ensure unbiased, transparent responses.

