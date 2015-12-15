Arqit Launches Encryption Intelligence: Automated Cryptographic Discovery for Post-Quantum Migration and Compliance

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arqit (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW), a global leader in quantum-safe encryption, today announced the full commercial launch of Encryption Intelligence (EI), a product that delivers a complete cryptographic inventory, alongside continuous discovery and risk prioritisation to help enterprises plan and execute migration to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) efficiently and with minimal disruption.

Migration to quantum-safe encryption will be the biggest IT transformation of the coming decade.

Encryption Intelligence gives deep awareness of encryption dependencies to enable an efficient and effective PQC migration programme. This is particularly important as many organisations lack a complete and accurate view of their existing cryptographic dependencies. Legacy algorithms and deprecated protocols frequently persist for years after they should have been retired, especially across cloud services, acquired systems, operational technology and long-lived infrastructure.

What Encryption Intelligence Delivers

1. Expose Hidden Encryption Risks: Uncover obsolete or weak encryption in real time across your networks, applications and cloud services.

2. Accelerate Secure Migration: Gain the insight to inform the roadmap required to replace legacy encryption and future-proof your organisation against emerging and quantum threats.

3. Stay Secure, Always: Continuously monitor and optimise your encryption landscape to ensure lasting protection and compliance.

Trusted and Recognised

The focus on discovery and prioritisation is emblematic of a broader shift in regulatory and advisory thinking. National and international bodies increasingly emphasise cryptographic discovery and inventory as the first practical step towards post-quantum readiness.

Arqit has been selected by the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to participate in its Post-Quantum Cryptography Pilot under the Assured Cyber Security Consultancy Scheme. The programme validates the strength of Arqit’s discovery and migration planning methodology, and its effectiveness at helping organisations understand their current cryptographic exposure.

Trevor Graham, Chief Security Officer at Arqit, said:

“Organisations cannot manage what they cannot see. Encryption Intelligence provides the visibility and control needed to plan and execute PQC migration efficiently, minimising cost and disruption while meeting emerging compliance obligations.”

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) supplies a unique encryption software service which makes the communications links of any networked device or cloud machine secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer.

Arqit has been recognised as an IDC Innovator for Post Quantum Cryptography (2024) and is a multi-award-winning leader in quantum-safe security, including two GSMA Global Mobile Awards. For more information, visit www.arqitgroup.com.

