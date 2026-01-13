Australia Developers Triumph at the 20th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final

AUSTRALIA’S FINEST REAL ESTATE EMERGES VICTORIOUS DURING CULMINATION OF THE 2025 PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS SERIES

BANGKOK, Jan 13, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – The 20th edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series has culminated in spectacular style at its Grand Final, distinguishing sublime achievements by development companies from Australia.

After a landmark journey through 13 property markets, the 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final set apart Asia’s outstanding developers, developments, and designs in ceremonies today at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

Commemorating 20 years of recognising achievements in real estate, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final featured over 90 categories celebrating the “Best in Asia,” in line with PropertyGuru’s vision of powering communities to live, work, and thrive in tomorrow’s cities. Finalists were chosen from the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards’ series of galas and events across the region.





Eterno Property Group represented Australia’s enduring cross-border appeal to property seekers with wins for its projects Munro House and The Newlands. Munro House won Best Completed Condo Development (Asia) while The Newlands won Best Nature Integrated Development (Asia). Meanwhile, Eve Residences by Homecorp was recognised as Best Oceanview Condo Development (Asia).

Henderson Land Development Company Limited from Hong Kong brought home the prestigious golden statuette of Best Developer (Asia). The Legacy – 8 Castle Road, Mid Levels, Henderson Land Development Company Limited’s ultra-luxurious joint venture with leading developer New World Development Company Limited, achieved a double victory in the development and design categories.

One Central Macau Revamp by Properties Sub F, Limited, a joint venture of Hongkong Land Group and Shun Tak Development Limited, also won and represented the Chinese special administrative regions. Design innovation from Mainland China was prominently recognised this year, with wins for top design practices Benoy, CAN Design, J&A Design, and Lead8.

With a total of 17 Best in Asia titles, Malaysia was the top-performing country at the 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final. JLand Group emerged victorious as Best Industrial Developer (Asia), winning for its township development Bandar Dato’ Onn. MTD Properties and Faire Development were named Best Affordable Residential Developer (Asia) and Best Breakthrough Developer (Asia), respectively.

Malaysia’s honours were spread across diverse developments emphasising connectivity, sustainability, multi-generational flexibility, and premium living experiences. Other winning companies included Armani Group; Astaka Kimlun Sdn Bhd; City Motors Group; Exal (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd; Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd; IIB Land Sdn. Bhd.; Malton Berhad; Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS); Platinum Victory; R&F Development Sdn Bhd; Sime Darby Property; and TRX City Sdn Bhd.

Indonesia followed closely with 15 wins for developers across the archipelago. Winners demonstrated their prowess in building live-work-play communities, with Paramount Land named Best Township Developer (Asia) and Sinar Mas Land winning for the townships BSD City and Grand Wisata. Sinar Mas Land also scored a joint win with Hongkong Land for Botanic Villa at NavaPark.

PT. Putragaya Wahana, hailed Best Commercial Developer (Asia), earned multiple wins for the superblock Thamrin Nine, home to Indonesia’s tallest buildings. Winning projects by Mandiri Land, Masgroup, Summarecon Group, and Triniti Land set high benchmarks for affordable, mid-end, high-end, and eco-conscious living, as well as hospitality.

With 14 wins, developers from Vietnam rose as another formidable force at the Grand Final, led by CapitaLand Development (Vietnam), winner of Best Sustainable Developer (Asia) and multiple honours for the projects Orchard Grand, Orchard Mansion, The Fullton, and The Orchard. Gamuda Land Vietnam won Best Community Developer (Asia), reinforced by projects such as Central Park and Springville. Nomura Real Estate Vietnam, awarded Best International Partner Developer (Asia), was additionally recognised for The Komorebi. Projects from Ecopark Founder and KD Investment Joint Stock Company rounded out the elite winners from Vietnam.

Singapore developers received 11 wins, including Best Residential Developer (Asia) for UOL Group Limited. Parktown Residence, a venture of CapitaLand Development, UOL Group Limited, and Singapore Land Group Limited, scored three wins while Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard delivered a joint win for UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited. IOI Properties Singapore meanwhile achieved three wins across the projects IOI Central Boulevard Towers and W Residences Marina View. Honours for Allgreen Properties and The Assembly Place further underscored real estate excellence in the city-state.

Developers across the Philippines won 10 Best in Asia titles. Robinsons Land received four titles, including the Best Luxury Developer (Asia) award and wins for The Mall | NUSTAR; The Victor at Bridgetowne; and work.able GBF Center 1. Robinsons Hotels and Resorts was named Best Hospitality Developer (Asia) while RLC Residences, a Robinsons Land subsidiary, won for Sync and The Residences at The Westin Manila. Winning developments from Aboitiz Economic Estates, Aboitiz Land, Inc., and FIESTA Communities Incorporated showcased the Philippines’ impressive progress in industrial development and housing connectivity.

Thailand developers earned seven Best in Asia wins, led by Reignwood Group, winner of Best Luxury Mega Township Development (Asia) for Reignwood Park. Thailand’s wins underlined development innovations and architectural excellence throughout the kingdom, exemplified by luxurious homes and coastal residences by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited, Pruksa Real Estate Public Company Limited, Triya, and Tropical Life Real Estate Co., Ltd. Solidifying Thailand’s stature as a premier retail destination, Lead8 was honoured for its design on Parade at One Bangkok.

Supaluck Umpujh, chairwoman of The Mall Group, received the PropertyGuru Icon Award from the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru. The 2017 Thailand Real Estate Personality of the Year returned to the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards in recognition of her recent iconic achievements in mixed-use and retail development, including the award-winning EM District in Bangkok.

From Japan, JY Suites Tsutenkaku by Jean Yip Developments won the Best Affordable Condo Development (Asia) award while Four Seasons Hotel Osaka by Curiosity won Best Hospitality Interior Design (Asia).

Representing Sri Lanka, Home Lands Group of Companies was named Best Lifestyle Developer (Asia) while Pentara Model Apartment by Urbanspace Interiors Pvt Ltd. won Best Condo Interior Design (Asia).

From the Middle East, The Chedi Private Residences, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates by Chedi Hospitality won Best Branded Residential Development (Asia).

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “We conclude the landmark 20th edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series on a highly positive note, echoing industry resilience in over 600 awards across 13 distinct real estate markets that continue to overcome headwinds and capitalise on strategic opportunities in the current cycle. This year’s Best in Asia winners showcase record-setting skyscrapers, large-scale townships, transit-oriented developments, premium and affordable homes, flexible spaces, and urban landmarks, designed with ambition for long-term value and guided by environmental and social considerations. We look forward to the new standards of sustainable development that developers in Asia will deliver over the next 20 years.”

Thien Duong, chairperson of the Grand Final jury and general director, GroupGSA (Vietnam), said: “The distinguished winners of the 20th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final have expertly answered the regional demand for experiential living, wellness integration, and future-proofed design. From integrated live-work-play communities to ultra-luxurious addresses and immersive sales galleries, the collective momentum is toward more sustainable, people-centric, and technologically adaptive projects. Our awardees demonstrate that exceptional master-planning, architecture, interior design, and landscaping can be achieved at any scale, ultimately driving tenant retention, buyer attraction, and the creation of civic assets that enrich the urban fabric. Congratulations to the Best in Asia.”

The winners were selected by a jury comprising the head judges of participating markets in the Awards: Thien Duong; Ajai A Kapoor, CEO, 360 degrees – Real Estate Services (India); Cyndy Tan Jarabata, president of TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc. (Philippines); Doddy A. Tjahjadi, managing director, PTI Architects (Indonesia); Eddie Guillemette, CEO, Midori no Ki (Japan); Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, president, Malaysian Institute of Architects: 2020-2022 (Malaysia); Ivan Lam​, executive director, international business, Charter Keck Cramer (Australia); Ken Ip, chairman, Asia MarTech Society (Mainland China); Dr. Nirmal De Silva, director and CEO, Paramount Realty (Sri Lanka); Paul Tse, president, Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers (Hong Kong and Macau); Roy Ling, CEO, board director, and adjunct professor, FollowTrade (Singapore); and Suphin Mechuchep, strategic real estate advisor (Thailand).

HLB, the global network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers, upheld the integrity of the awards. Paul Ashburn of HLB International Real Estate Group and Sakanphon Fueangwong of HLB Thailand oversaw the selection process.

The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final is supported by platinum sponsor Sub-Zero & Wolf SEA; official portal partner PropertyGuru; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Bridges, BusinessWorld, d+a Magazine, Detik.com, Hot Magazine, Inquirer Property, Kompas.com, Kopi and Property, Luxury Society of Asia, Manila Bulletin, Niaga Times, Penang Property Talk, Prop2morrow, REm Thailand, SquareRooms, Tatler Asia Homes, TerraBKK, The Grid, The Malaysia Voice, The Philippine Star, and Top10 of Asia; official courier EZY Express; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

20th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer (Asia)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau (WINNER)

Eterno Property Group – Australia

Home Lands Group of Companies – Sri Lanka

Jean Yip Developments – Japan

JLand Group – Malaysia

Robinsons Land – Philippines

Summarecon Group – Indonesia

Best Township Developer (Asia)

Paramount Land – Indonesia (WINNER)

Phu Long Real Estate Corporation – Vietnam

Best Luxury Developer (Asia)

Robinsons Land – Philippines (WINNER)

Allgreen Properties Limited – Singapore

Skyland Group – Australia

Best Commercial Developer (Asia)

PT. Putragaya Wahana – Indonesia (WINNER)

Robinsons Offices – Philippines

Best Industrial Developer (Asia)

JLand Group – Malaysia (WINNER)

Aboitiz Economic Estates – Philippines

Best Hospitality Developer (Asia)

Robinsons Hotels and Resorts – Philippines (WINNER)

Best Lifestyle Developer (Asia)

Home Lands Group of Companies – Sri Lanka (WINNER)

Jean Yip Developments – Japan

Best Sustainable Developer (Asia)

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) – Vietnam (WINNER)

Berinda Group – Malaysia

Robinsons Land – Philippines

UOL Group Limited – Singapore

Best Residential Developer (Asia)

UOL Group Limited – Singapore (WINNER)

Best Affordable Residential Developer (Asia)

MTD Properties – Malaysia (WINNER)

FIESTA Communities Incorporated – Philippines

Kim Oanh Land – Vietnam

Best Community Developer (Asia)

Gamuda Land Vietnam – Vietnam (WINNER)

Best Breakthrough Developer (Asia)

Faire Development – Malaysia (WINNER)

Apex Asia Development Pte. Ltd. – Singapore

Best International Partner Developer (Asia)

Nomura Real Estate Vietnam – Vietnam (WINNER)

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Mega Township Development (Asia)

BSD City by Sinar Mas Land – Indonesia (WINNER)

Kota Baru Parahyangan by PT Belaputera Intiland – Indonesia

Best Luxury Mega Township Development (Asia)

Reignwood Park by Reignwood Group – Thailand (WINNER)

Best Township Development (Asia)

Bandar Dato’ Onn by JLand Group – Malaysia (WINNER)

One Era by Hoa Lan Township JVC – Vietnam

Summarecon Bandung by Summarecon Group – Indonesia

Summarecon Serpong by Summarecon Group – Indonesia

Best Mixed Use Development (Asia)

Tun Razak Exchange by TRX City Sdn Bhd – Malaysia (WINNER)

Avia Estate by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation – Philippines

Highwood – 70 To Kwa Wan Road by Henderson Land Development Company Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Parktown Residence by CapitaLand Development, UOL Group Limited, & Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore

Best Completed Mixed Use Development (Asia)

Thamrin Nine by PT. Putragaya Wahana – Indonesia (WINNER)

Best Industrial Development (Asia)

LIMA Estate by Aboitiz Economic Estates – Philippines (WINNER)

Industropolis Batang SEZ by PT Kawasan Industri Terpadu Batang – Indonesia

Best Lifestyle Commercial Development (Asia)

Agora at Thamrin Nine by PT. Putragaya Wahana – Indonesia (WINNER)

Odeon by UOL Group Limited – Singapore

Best Green Commercial Development (Asia)

One Central Macau Revamp by Properties Sub F, Limited (Joint Venture of Hongkong Land Group & Shun Tak Development Limited) – China – Hong Kong and Macau (WINNER)

GBF Centers 1 & 2 by Robinsons Offices – Philippines

Best Eco Friendly Commercial Development (Asia)

Teras Lakon at Summarecon Serpong by Summarecon Group – Indonesia (WINNER)

Best Office Development (Asia)

IOI Central Boulevard Towers by IOI Properties Singapore – Singapore (WINNER)

Luminary Tower at Thamrin Nine by PT. Putragaya Wahana – Indonesia

Yokohama Symphostage by Obayashi Corporation – Japan

Best Retail Development (Asia)

JLC by CAN Design – Mainland China (WINNER)

Jakarta Premium Outlets by Genting Simon Group – Indonesia

Best Lifestyle Retail Development (Asia)

The Mall | NUSTAR by Robinsons Land – Philippines (WINNER)

Best Hospitality Development (Asia)

Holiday Inn Resort Bintan Lagoi Beach by Mandiri Land – Indonesia (WINNER)

Best City Hotel Development (Asia)

Holiday Inn KL Bangsar by City Motors Group – Malaysia (WINNER)

Fili Hotel Bridgetowne by Robinsons Hotels and Resorts – Philippines

Social on Outram by The Assembly Place – Singapore

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Asia)

Armani Hallson KLCC by Armani Group – Malaysia (WINNER)

W Residences Marina View – Singapore by IOI Properties Singapore – Singapore

Best Luxury Condo Development (Asia)

Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard by UOL Group Limited & Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore (WINNER)

Pentara Residencies – Thummulla Handiya “The Address in Colombo” by Home Lands Group of Companies – Sri Lanka

Best Condo Development (Asia)

Parktown Residence by CapitaLand Development, UOL Group Limited, & Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore (WINNER)

33–47A Elgin Street by Henderson Land Development Company Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Best Completed Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Asia)

The Legacy – 8 Castle Road, Mid Levels by Henderson Land Development Company Limited & New World Development Company Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau (WINNER)

Best Completed Luxury Condo Development (Asia)

The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences – Philippines (WINNER)

Best Completed Condo Development (Asia)

Munro House by Eterno Property Group – Australia (WINNER)

Santorini Resort Apartments & Residencies, Negombo by Home Lands Group of Companies – Sri Lanka

Best Waterfront Condo Development (Asia)

Central Park by Gamuda Land Vietnam – Vietnam (WINNER)

Bayfonte Marina Resort Apartments & Villas, Negombo by Home Lands Group of Companies – Sri Lanka

Chapter Charoenkrung Riverside by Pruksa Real Estate Public Company Limited – Thailand

Wanda View by 16MC Developments – Australia

Best Lifestyle Condo Development (Asia)

W Residences Marina View – Singapore by IOI Properties Singapore – Singapore (WINNER)

The Zenith by Xiangyuan Property Development Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Best Mid End Condo Development (Asia)

Sync by RLC Residences – Philippines (WINNER)

Best High End Condo Development (Asia)

Orchard Grand by CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) – Vietnam (WINNER)

Best Connectivity Condo Development (Asia)

Linkar 52 by Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Luxury Lifestyle Condo Development (Asia)

Arden Serviced Residence by Astaka Kimlun Sdn Bhd – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Oceanview Condo Development (Asia)

Eve Residences by Homecorp – Australia (WINNER)

Best Affordable Condo Development (Asia)

JY Suites Tsutenkaku by Jean Yip Developments – Japan (WINNER)

Best Investment Condo Development (Asia)

R&F Princess Cove Phase 2 – Seine Region by R&F Development Sdn Bhd – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Multigeneration Living Condo Development (Asia)

PV22 Residences by Platinum Victory – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Ultra Luxury Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

Botanic Villa at NavaPark by PT. Bumi Parama Wisesa (Hongkong Land & Sinar Mas Land) – Indonesia (WINNER)

Best Luxury Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

The Fullton by CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) – Vietnam (WINNER)

Ardea at Summarecon Serpong by Summarecon Group – Indonesia

Matera Signature by Paramount Land – Indonesia

Sango Project by Sango Construction Co., Ltd. – Japan

Best Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

Orchard Mansion by CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) – Vietnam (WINNER)

Narra Park Residences Avia by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation – Philippines

Springleaf Collection by The Assembly Place – Singapore

University Road Developments by Jean Yip Developments – Singapore

Best Affordable Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

Areum Parc Bogor by Masgroup – Indonesia (WINNER)

Sunnyhomes by SMDC Symphony Homes – Philippines

Best Waterfront Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

Seafront Residences by Aboitiz Land, Inc. – Philippines (WINNER)

Best High End Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

Bukit Impian Residence by Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Mid End Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

Vanica Residence at Summarecon Crown Gading by Summarecon Group – Indonesia (WINNER)

baé by Faire Development – Malaysia

Best Luxury Lifestyle Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

The Palazzo Pinklao – Borom by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited – Thailand (WINNER)

Best Lifestyle Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

European Island, Eco Central Park by Ecopark Founder – Vietnam (WINNER)

Giva at The Kaia by Sinar Mas Land – Indonesia

Ponderosa Vista by Berinda Group – Malaysia

Best Completed Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

The Orchard by CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) – Vietnam (WINNER)

Best Eco Friendly Housing Development (Asia)

Elmina Ridge 1 by Sime Darby Property – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Oceanview Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

Nathee/Thawee by Tropical Life Residence by Tropical Life Real Estate Co., Ltd. – Thailand (WINNER)

Best Multigeneration Living Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

SÓL Estate Prime by Exal (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Connectivity Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

FIESTA Communities Aguso by FIESTA Communities Incorporated – Philippines (WINNER)

Best Townhouse Development (Asia)

Springville by Gamuda Land Vietnam – Vietnam (WINNER)

Aludra Residensi by Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) – Malaysia

Best Branded Residential Development (Asia)

The Chedi Private Residences, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates by Chedi Hospitality – Middle East (WINNER)

Best Wellness Residential Development (Asia)

The Komorebi by Nomura Real Estate Vietnam – Vietnam (WINNER)

Best Nature Integrated Development (Asia)

The Newlands by Eterno Property Group – Australia (WINNER)

The Hood at Summarecon Serpong by Summarecon Group – Indonesia

Best Serviced Apartment Development (Asia)

Park Green Pavilion Bukit Jalil by Malton Berhad – Malaysia (WINNER)

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Township Masterplan Design (Asia)

Grand Wisata by Sinar Mas Land – Indonesia (WINNER)

Taman Impian Emas by Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd – Malaysia

Best Mixed Use Architectural Design (Asia)

Nanjing Alibaba Center by Benoy – Mainland China (WINNER)

Menara Jakarta by ASRI – ( subsidiary of ASG ) Agung Sedayu Group – Indonesia

Best Office Architectural Design (Asia)

IOI Central Boulevard Towers by IOI Properties Singapore – Singapore (WINNER)

GBF Center 2 by Robinsons Offices – Philippines

Best Retail Architectural Design (Asia)

Shanghai Qianwan Incity MEGA by Lead8 – Mainland China (WINNER)

K Mall at Menara Jakarta by ASRI – ( subsidiary of ASG ) Agung Sedayu Group – Indonesia

Kato Knife Gallery and Workshop by BAUM Ltd. – Japan

Parade at One Bangkok by Lead8 – Thailand

SKP Wuhan by Sybarite Architects – Mainland China

The Mall | NUSTAR by Robinsons Land – Philippines

Best Hospitality Architectural Design (Asia)

Hotel Indigo Bintan Lagoi Beach by Mandiri Land – Indonesia (WINNER)

ILUVIO Resort Motobu by K2-Design Architect & Associates Co., Ltd. – Japan

Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design (Asia)

Promenade Peak by Allgreen Properties Limited – Singapore (WINNER)

Best Condo Architectural Design (Asia)

Parktown Residence by CapitaLand Development, UOL Group Limited, & Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore (WINNER)

Best Ultra Luxury Housing / Landed Architectural Design (Asia)

Triya Panwa by The Element by Triya – Thailand (WINNER)

Best Luxury Housing / Landed Architectural Design (Asia)

The Reserve Villas Sukhumvit 89/1 by Pruksa Real Estate Public Company Limited – Thailand (WINNER)

Xandari at Summarecon Bandung by Summarecon Group – Indonesia

Best Housing / Landed Architectural Design (Asia)

La Tiên Villa Subdivision – Libera Nha Trang by KD Investment Joint Stock Company – Vietnam (WINNER)

The City Ratchapruek – Phrannok by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited – Thailand

Best High End Housing / Landed Architectural Design (Asia)

Sequoia Hills – Cluster Harvest Ville by Triniti Land – Indonesia (WINNER)

Best Affordable Housing / Landed Architectural Design (Asia)

Areum Parc Bogor by Masgroup – Indonesia (WINNER)

Best Townhouse Architectural Design (Asia)

Wawari West Park Homes by IIB Land Sdn. Bhd. – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design (Asia)

Galeria SA Sentral by Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) – Malaysia (WINNER)

Summarecon Bogor by Summarecon Group – Indonesia

W Residences Marina View – Singapore by IOI Properties Singapore – Singapore

Best Retail Interior Design (Asia)

Parade at One Bangkok by Lead8 – Thailand (WINNER)

Kato Knife Gallery and Workshop by BAUM Ltd. – Japan

Living World Kota Wisata Cibubur by PT Sahabat Kota Wisata (JV between Kawan Lama Group & Sinar Mas Land) – Indonesia

Nanjing Jinling Place by Lead8 – Mainland China

The Mall | NUSTAR by Robinsons Land – Philippines

Best Office Interior Design (Asia)

Shanghai Midea Global Innovation Park by J&A Design – Mainland China (WINNER)

GBF Center 2 by Robinsons Offices – Philippines

Best Hospitality Interior Design (Asia)

Four Seasons Hotel Osaka by Curiosity – Japan (WINNER)

25hours Hotel The Oddbird Jakarta by ASRI – ( subsidiary of ASG ) Agung Sedayu Group – Indonesia

ILUVIO Resort Motobu by K2-Design Architect & Associates Co., Ltd. – Japan

W Singapore – Marina View by IOI Properties Singapore – Singapore

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Interior Design (Asia)

The Legacy – 8 Castle Road, Mid Levels by Henderson Land Development Company Limited & New World Development Company Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau (WINNER)

W Residences Marina View – Singapore by IOI Properties Singapore – Singapore

Best Luxury Condo Interior Design (Asia)

Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard by UOL Group Limited & Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore (WINNER)

Best Condo Interior Design (Asia)

Pentara Model Apartment by Urbanspace Interiors Pvt Ltd. – Sri Lanka (WINNER)

Best Housing / Landed Interior Design (Asia)

Beon Kaset – Nawamin by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited – Thailand (WINNER)

Royale Residence by DM Projects Group – Indonesia

Best Commercial Landscape Design (Asia)

Hotel Indigo Bintan Lagoi Beach by Mandiri Land – Indonesia (WINNER)

Best Condo Landscape Design (Asia)

Parktown Residence by CapitaLand Development, UOL Group Limited, & Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore (WINNER)

Best Housing / Landed Landscape Design (Asia)

The Fullton by CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) – Vietnam (WINNER)

Centro Sathorn – Suksawat by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited – Thailand

Best Townhouse Landscape Design (Asia)

Springville by Gamuda Land Vietnam – Vietnam (WINNER)

Wawari West Park Homes by IIB Land Sdn. Bhd. – Malaysia

Best Landmark Design (Asia)

The Victor at Bridgetowne by Robinsons Land – Philippines (WINNER)

Best Co Working Space (Asia)

work.able GBF Center 1 by Robinsons Land – Philippines (WINNER)

Best Co Living Space (Asia)

Serene Living, managed by The Assembly Place – Singapore (WINNER)

INDIVIDUAL AWARD

PropertyGuru Icon Award

Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman, The Mall Group (WINNER)

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 32 million property seekers monthly2 to connect with over 50,000 agents3 monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 18 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand as well as the region’s biggest and most respected industry recognition platform – PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, events, and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2024 and December 2024.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between July 2024 and December 2024.

(3) Based on data between October 2024 and December 2024.

(4) Based on data between July 2024 and December 2024.

PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:

General Enquiries:

Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services

M: +66 92 954 4154

E: allan@propertyguru.com

Sales, Nominations, & Sponsorships:

Udomluk Suwan, Sales Director

M: +66 87 699 4433

E: may@propertyguru.com

Media & Partnerships:

Nate Dacua, Senior Manager, Media and Marketing Services

M: +66 92 701 2510

E: nate@propertyguru.com

Piyachanok Raungpaka, Senior Media & Marketing Services Executive

M: +66 94 887 5163

E: piyachanok@propertyguru.com

Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com