Belle AI LTD Welcomes Raviv Cohen as Co-Founder to Enhance Retail Network and Forecasting Capabilities

Los Angeles, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belle AI LTD, a leader in AI-driven solutions for the retail industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Raviv Cohen as a co-founder. With a distinguished career at Nike, Mr. Cohen brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will significantly bolster Belle AI’s capabilities in retail network expansion and future planning.

Mr. Cohen’s strategic vision and deep understanding of the retail landscape are expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing Belle AI’s platform, which empowers logistics personnel with real-time, automated planning for every product. His insights will be instrumental in refining the company’s advanced AI-driven tools that minimize the risks of overstock and understock, ensuring optimal inventory levels across all categories.

“Raviv Cohen’s addition to our leadership team marks a significant milestone for Belle AI,” said Dr. Lihi Raichelson, co-founder and CEO of Belle AI LTD. “His experience at Nike, coupled with his innovative approach to retail management, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide retailers with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions faster and with greater accuracy.”

“Raviv’s expertise will not only deepen our retail network but also enhance our future planning and forecasting capabilities, allowing us to stay ahead in today’s dynamic retail environment,” added Dr. Raichelson.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Cohen stated: “I am incredibly excited to join Belle AI as a co-founder. The company’s innovative approach to retail intelligence is truly transformative, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help retailers navigate the complexities of modern inventory management and drive sustainable growth.”

Mr. Cohen’s appointment is expected to accelerate Belle AI’s growth trajectory, enabling the company to further its mission of reducing manual workloads and enhancing efficiency for retailers. His leadership will be crucial in managing core inventory and launching new products, ensuring Belle AI remains at the forefront of innovation in the retail sector.

With Belle AI’s commitment to leveraging advanced AI-driven insights, the addition of Mr. Cohen is poised to drive significant advancements in the company’s offerings. Retailers can look forward to even more robust solutions that support seamless, cutting-edge experiences in inventory management and planning.

About Belle AI LTD

Belle AI empowers logistics personnel with a seamless, cutting-edge experience, enabling real-time, automated planning for every product. By leveraging advanced AI-driven insights, our platform minimizes the risks of overstock and understock, ensuring optimal inventory levels across all categories. With Belle AI, retailers can make data-driven decisions faster and with greater accuracy, reducing manual workloads and enhancing efficiency. Whether managing core inventory or launching new products, Belle AI provides the tools needed to stay ahead in today’s dynamic retail environment.

