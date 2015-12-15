BigCommerce Expands Stripe Integration to Deliver Optimized Checkout Experiences and Transform Checkout into a Growth Engine

With Stripe, BigCommerce merchants can implement a unified payments foundation to modernize checkout, expand globally, and grow revenue without adding complexity

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions and the parent company of leading ecommerce platform BigCommerce , today announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Stripe , the programmable financial services company. The upgraded integration gives BigCommerce merchants worldwide access to Stripe’s Optimized Checkout Suite , including a range of dynamic local and alternative payment methods such as Link , Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and regional payment methods. The integration also offers merchants the opportunity to utilize Stripe’s advanced AI-driven fraud prevention tools.

The integration upgrade addresses key challenges facing merchants today, from rising operational costs to the need for seamless global expansion. The enhanced BigCommerce + Stripe solution empowers merchants to modernize checkout, reduce friction and build for the future without increasing backend complexity.

With this launch, BigCommerce brings Stripe’s most advanced checkout capabilities to merchants across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. Previously, Stripe’s Link checkout technology was primarily limited to BigCommerce merchants in the U.S., but is now available globally, enabling faster, more localized and repeat-friendly checkout experiences for consumers.

“Stripe brings a high level of performance and intelligence to payments, and that matters more than ever in today’s commerce environment,” said Travis Hess, CEO of Commerce. “By combining Stripe’s AI-powered payments and fraud prevention with BigCommerce’s open platform, we’re helping merchants build a commerce foundation that’s ready for what’s next, whether that’s expanding globally, adopting new technologies or meeting rising customer expectations.”

With the upgraded version of Stripe and BigCommerce’s integration, merchants gain access to:

Faster, more personalized checkout : Link enables repeat customers to check out 3x faster, driving up to 14% higher conversion rates for returning users.

: Link enables repeat customers to check out 3x faster, driving up to for returning users. Global payment flexibility : Support for over 30 local payment methods and BNPL offerings, dynamically surfaced based on location, to reduce cart abandonment and increase revenue by up to 14% .

: Support for over 30 local payment methods and BNPL offerings, dynamically surfaced based on location, to reduce cart abandonment and . AI-powered fraud prevention : Stripe Radar leverages machine learning to reduce fraud by 38% on average, helping protect merchants and customers alike.

: leverages machine learning to reduce fraud by 38% on average, helping protect merchants and customers alike. Unified operations: A single platform for payments, tax, fraud prevention and payouts—backed by 99.999% uptime and over 500 million daily API requests .

“As a merchant on BigCommerce, this integration gave us some big benefits,” said Frank Almeida, head of ecommerce at Canpump, a supplier of pressure washing and misting equipment and a participant in the integration’s beta program. “Having early access to wallets like Link and Amazon Pay, plus flexible options like Klarna, gave our customers faster and more convenient ways to play.”

BigCommerce merchants can upgrade their existing Stripe integration directly from the BigCommerce dashboard in just a few clicks.

“Stripe’s goal is to make frontier technology accessible to every merchant — from global brands to businesses selling online for the first time,” said Tyler Bryson, CRO Americas at Stripe. “This integration with BigCommerce ensures that merchants of any size or technical skill can turn checkout into a reliable growth engine.”

To learn more about the integration and how to activate Stripe’s Optimized Checkout Suite, visit https://www.bigcommerce.com/partners/stripe/ .

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Perry Ellis, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce®, the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

pr@commerce.com