CambriLearn Achieves 4.68+ Star Ratings Across All Major Review Platforms, Sets New Transparency Standard

Johannesburg, Gauteng, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CambriLearn, the international online school serving students across more than 100 countries, has become the only online school in South Africa to maintain ratings of 4.68 stars or higher across all four major independent review platforms: Google (4.7 stars), Trustpilot (4.6 stars), HelloPeter (4.67 stars), and Facebook (94% recommend).

The company has published a comprehensive ratings transparency page, making it the first online school in the country to publicly disclose its full cross-platform review data.

“Every online school in South Africa claims to be the best. But when you actually check the platforms parents use to verify those claims, the picture changes dramatically,” said Ryan Swartzberg, CEO of CambriLearn. “Some schools have disabled their Google reviews. Others have replaced their Facebook pages. We’re the only school that shows up strong everywhere, because we have nothing to hide.”

The Transparency Challenge

CambriLearn’s initiative responds to growing concerns about how online education providers present their reputations. Research by the company found that several competitors perform well on a single review platform while being absent, poorly rated, or having disabled reviews on others.

“Parents are smart. They know how to check Google reviews. They know how to look at Facebook,” said Swartzberg. “When a school directs you to one specific platform, and you can’t find them anywhere else, that tells you something. Genuine satisfaction doesn’t hide. It shows up everywhere.”

Setting a New Standard

CambriLearn is calling on the online education sector to adopt multi-platform transparency as an industry standard, including:

Publishing ratings from Google, Trustpilot, Hello Peter, and Facebook, not just selected platforms

Keeping reviews enabled on all platforms, including Google

Maintaining long-standing social media pages rather than deleting and restarting them

Providing parents with frameworks to independently verify marketing claims

Curriculum Leadership

Beyond ratings, CambriLearn offers unmatched curriculum flexibility. The school provides CAPS through both major independent examining bodies (IEB and SACAI), alongside full British A Levels through Pearson Edexcel and the US K-12 curriculum, all under one roof.

“Families move. Circumstances change. A child who starts in CAPS might need to switch to an international pathway,” said Swartzberg. “We’re the only school where that’s possible without changing providers. That flexibility, combined with genuine transparency, is what parents actually need.”

About CambriLearn

CambriLearn is a globally accredited online school offering CAPS (through both IEB and SACAI examining bodies), British curriculum including full A Levels (Pearson Edexcel), US K-12, and Afrikaans KABV to students aged 5-18 in more than 100 countries. The school maintains accreditation from COGNIA, Pearson Edexcel, and the NCAA, and is registered with SACAI and the IEB, making it one of the most internationally recognised online education providers based in South Africa.

