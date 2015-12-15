Canopy Secures $22M Series B to Define the Standard for Connected Safety and Location Intelligence

Industry Veterans and Luminaries Join Round as Canopy Solidifies Position as the Healthcare Standard for Staff Safety and Location Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — January 8, 2026 — Canopy, the category leader for connected safety platforms in U.S. health systems, today announced the closing of a $22 million Series B funding round. 111° West Capital and ACME Capital led the round, joined by all of Canopy’s existing investors who have watched the company build momentum that is rare in healthcare. The investment backs a critical shift in the market: moving from fragmented point solutions to a single, foundational safety platform that now protects over 300,000 healthcare workers across 60 major U.S. health systems.

The investment, backed by industry veterans behind category-defining companies like Vocera and TigerConnect, arrives as Canopy reaches a critical mass of adoption. The round was oversubscribed, underscoring investor recognition in Canopy’s safety-first architecture as a scalable, category-defining platform.

“From the beginning, we saw safety not just as a workforce issue, but as fundamental to quality care delivery,” said Shan Sinha, CEO, and Co-Founder of Canopy. “By building our foundation on safety—the most critical requirement for a high-functioning healthcare environment—we’ve created the Location Intelligence platform that many leading health systems now rely on. This funding validates that approach and enables us to scale responsibly.”

The adoption of Canopy’s safety platform has delivered measurable results at leading institutions nationwide, affirming the value of an integrated safety platform that spans people, places, and workflows to deliver meaningful protection today, and a long-term foundation health systems can rely on.

“The adoption of Canopy’s technology and platform at Boston Children’s Hospital has been a significant advancement in how we protect our staff,” said Lisa Abbott, CHRO of Boston Children’s Hospital. “We’ve seen faster response times and fewer security disruptions, delivering immediate peace of mind to our staff.”

While traditional RTLS (Real-Time Location System) and asset tracking projects often struggle with cost, complexity and reliability, Canopy’s growth has been fueled by immediate, mission-critical utility. By addressing the urgent crisis of workplace violence—which has increased 63%* in healthcare over the past five years—Canopy has successfully deployed its location-aware network across more than 1,200 buildings, including acute care facilities, outpatient centers, and parking structures.

This existing infrastructure—already protecting staff at institutions like Boston Children’s Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University, and University of Michigan Health-Sparrow—now serves as the backbone for Canopy’s expanded suite of operational tools.

“Implementing Canopy’s discreet duress buttons at UM Sparrow had an immediate impact on staff safety,” said Chris Nemets, Regional Chief Nursing Informatics Officer of University of Michigan Health-Sparrow. “In the first six days alone, the system managed 18 incidents. This is the kind of forward-looking solution every health system needs to meet the realities of the modern care environment. Canopy is advancing hospital connectivity and safety.”

The Series B attracted investors who recognized the platform opportunity inherent in Canopy’s trajectory. By establishing relationships and building clinician trust through safety first, Canopy has solved one of healthcare technology’s most difficult challenges: achieving fast, universal adoption that delivers tangible value to the entire organization.

“Canopy is a true category leader that has proven it can deploy at scale in complex hospital environments. By transforming a safety solution into critical infrastructure for tracking and operations, Canopy is delivering the modernization that healthcare desperately needs. This is more than just protection; it is operational intelligence,” said Andrew Brooks, M.D., FAAOS, Co-Founder/Managing Partner at 111° West Capital, Co-Founder/Chief Medical Officer TigerConnect.

In conjunction with the financing, Canopy has appointed Bharat Sundaram to its Board of Directors. Currently the CEO of Hallmark Healthcare Solutions, Sundaram previously served as President and COO of Vizient and President of MedAssets. With prior board roles at Vocera and Kaufman Hall, Sundaram brings deep operational expertise and a proven track record of scaling healthcare technology companies, reinforcing Canopy’s dominant position as the company that leading health systems want to partner with to modernize their operations.

With over 300,000 workers protected, Canopy’s platform provides real-time situational awareness that extends from critical safety alerts to asset management and workflow optimization. The Series B funding will be used to bring the Company’s workforce safety technology to every healthcare worker in the country and accelerate the roll out of Canopy Find and Canopy Track, giving hospitals one of the most impactful ways to improve their operational efficiency, deliver better patient experiences and improve quality of care.

“Investor interest exceeded our expectations because the results are undeniable,” added Sinha. “We built Canopy to address safety at its core so clinicians can focus on patient care. This funding allows us to continue that mission while expanding our impact as the standard for connected healthcare environments.”

Canopy is the category leader in connected safety solutions, dedicated to ensuring healthcare workers feel safe, appreciated, and empowered every day. Through its proprietary Location ID network, Canopy provides real-time protection and operational intelligence to more than 60 major health systems and over 300,000 workers nationwide. From preventing workplace violence to optimizing hospital operations and improving patient outcomes, Canopy is building the infrastructure that enables healthcare staff to deliver their best work. To learn more, visit canopyworks.com.

