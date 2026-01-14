Casa Minerals Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Raising $800,000

Vancouver, British Columbia–(ACN Newswire – January 14, 2026) – Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the “Company” or “Casa”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $800,000.

Under the terms of the Offering, the Company may issue up to 6,400,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.125 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The warrant exercise strike price is $0.15/share in the first three months and automatically converts to $0.20 per share then after for the remainder of the two years period.

A Finder’s Fee of 6% in cash or Shares is payable to eligible finders on all or a portion of the Offering in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used primarily for general and administrative expenses and for property investigations on the Company’s projects in Arizona and British Columbia.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one day from the date of closing in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

Casa Minerals Inc. is a company engaged in gold exploration in two prominent regions: Arizona and British Columbia, Canada. The company is involved in gold exploration on the Congress Gold Mine, a past producing mine located in Arizona. The company is also active in copper-gold exploration in British Columbia, Canada. Casa Minerals’ management team has a track record of numerous discoveries in the exploration sector. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.casaminerals.com/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President, CEO and Director

