Clara Technologies Corp. Cancels Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 29, 2026) – Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (the “Company“) announces that, effective January 26, 2026, its board of directors have approved the cancellation of an aggregate of 1,500,000 stock options granted under the Company’s Stock Option Plan, previously announced on June 24, 2025 (the “Cancelled Options“). The Cancelled Options were granted to certain officers and directors of the Company at an exercise price of $4.25 and expiry date of June 24, 2035.

About Clara Technologies Corp.

Clara Technologies Corp. is an enterprise technology company focused on developing AI tools to support business performance. The Company provides specialized IT software and professional services for Amazon sellers, helping clients manage and promote products, analyze sales data, optimize listings, and improve visibility across Amazon marketplaces.

In addition to its Amazon marketplace solutions, Clara is also advancing complementary AI initiatives such as Sales Buddi, a mobile sales coaching application designed to provide personalized strategy prompts and follow-up tools for sales professionals. Together, these initiatives reflect Clara’s broader strategy of combining marketplace expertise with AI-driven applications to create value for business users and enterprise partners.

