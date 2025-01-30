Data Privacy Week: Solidatus Warns Compliance Alone Isn’t Enough

Solidatus, the data lineage company, is calling on organizations to rethink how they approach privacy this Data Privacy Week (24–28 January), as the global campaign highlights the theme “Take control of your data.”

Data Privacy Week aims to empower individuals and organizations to respect privacy, safeguard personal data and enable trust. Solidatus warns that privacy laws such as GDPR and CCPA are still too often treated as tick-box exercises focused on consent and storage, rather than on understanding how data moves through an organization.

“The real privacy challenge is not just where data is stored, but what data you hold, where it came from and where it goes,” said Philip Dutton, CEO and cofounder at Solidatus.

“Without data lineage, organisations cannot reliably honour access requests, guarantee the right to erasure, or prove that personal data has only been used for its agreed purpose. You cannot take control of your data if you cannot see it.”

Under regulations such as GDPR and CCPA, individuals have rights including access to their data, deletion on request and transparency around how their information is used. In modern digital environments, personal data is often copied, transformed and shared across multiple systems, making these rights difficult to uphold without clear visibility.

Data lineage provides a visual record of how data flows between systems, where copies exist and who has access. This enables organisations to respond accurately to subject access requests, complete deletions properly and demonstrate compliance to regulators.

“Data Privacy Week is about giving people confidence in how their data is handled,” Dutton added.

“For organisations, taking control means being able to explain, protect and, when needed, remove personal data across the business.”

Solidatus also stresses that improving data lineage benefits not only compliance teams but also security, risk and governance functions, helping businesses reduce exposure to breaches, fines and reputational damage.

