Dayton T. Brown, Inc. Awarded MDA’s $151B SHIELD IDIQ Contract

Bohemia, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 7, 2026) – Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) is proud to announce an award for the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. This multiple-award contract represents a significant milestone positioning DTB to pursue SHIELD task orders with a total value of up to $151 billion.

Figure 1- Dayton T. Brown Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/279726_aea5412ab4790b1a_001full.jpg

SHIELD is designed to provide the MDA and other Department of Defense entities with a flexible, rapid-acquisition enterprise to modernize and field cutting-edge capabilities with increased speed and agility. The vehicle supports a broad range of advanced technologies and development activities, including artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled applications, digital engineering, open systems architectures, model-based systems engineering, and agile processes to accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions to the warfighter.

As an awardee, all three DTB divisions-Test & Engineering, Technical Services, and Mission Systems -are eligible to support task orders under this contract. The potential scope of work includes a wide range of mission-critical activities and DTB stands ready to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end support that aligns directly with SHIELD’s goals of rapid capability development and operational agility.

“We are honored to be selected as part of this historic contract,” said Jim Kelly, President of Dayton T. Brown, Inc. “Our team is committed to delivering the innovative, reliable solutions the Missile Defense Agency requires. SHIELD represents a transformational step forward in strengthening homeland defense, and we look forward to supporting this critical national effort.”

This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, receiving 2,463 proposals. Work will occur across the United States and may continue through December 2035 if all options are exercised. No funds are obligated at the base award level; funds will be obligated as individual task orders are issued. MDA, Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ085925RE001).

About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.

For 75 years, Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been a proud American company fueling innovation and supporting the critical industries that drive our nation’s progress. We take immense pride in our role as a trusted partner to the military, aerospace, defense, and commercial sectors. Our testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems work is embedded in the technologies and systems that help safeguard the nation and drive our industries forward.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279726