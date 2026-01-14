Doubleview Confirms Metal Recoveries for Upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment

Vancouver, British Columbia–(ACN Newswire – January 14, 2026) – Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (“Doubleview” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian exploration company focused on its flagship Hat Polymetallic Deposit in northwestern British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, is pleased to announce the successful finalization of key metallurgical recovery data for gold (Au), copper (Cu), cobalt (Co), silver (Ag), and scandium (Sc). This milestone supports the imminent completion of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

The Company’s two-year metallurgical testing program, led by Eur.Ing Andrew Carter, B.Sc., C.Eng., MIMMM, MSAIMM, SME, has delivered positive results confirming viable recoveries across the polymetallic suite.

Overall Metallurgical Recoveries Metal Recovery % Copper (Cu) 85 Gold (Au) 89 Silver (Ag) 68 Cobalt (Co) 78 Scandium (Sc) 75

Recent breakthroughs from the program, including a global first in the recovery of high-grade scandium oxide (Sc₂O₃) from copper porphyry flotation tailings, have demonstrated strong technical viability. Key highlights from the testwork include high overall recoveries, positioning the Hat Deposit to maximize value from its unique polymetallic profile (gold-copper-cobalt-silver-scandium). Building on this progress, Doubleview is actively seeking quotes from qualified laboratories and consultants for advanced metallurgical testing to support the planned Prefeasibility (PFS) and Feasibility (FS) studies. These next testwork phases will further optimize process recoveries and refine project economics.

MRE and PEA updates:

The Company is also finalizing the updated MRE and PEA, incorporating the new metallurgical data, expanded drilling results from the successful 2025 field season (including the largest drill program to date with over 13,000 meters completed), and eastward extensions of mineralization. Logistics and preparations for the 2026 field season are underway, with plans to continue aggressive exploration and resource enhancement at the Hat Project.

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO, commented: “Finalizing these metallurgical recoveries marks a pivotal step forward for the Hat Project. Under Mr. Carter’s expert guidance, our metallurgy program has unlocked significant potential for critical metals like scandium, alongside robust recoveries for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver. We are excited to advance toward the updated MRE and PEA while gearing up for PFS/FS-level work and the 2026 season.”

Mr. Carter, a graduate of the University of Leeds (B.Sc. Mineral Processing, 1980), is a Chartered Engineer (C.Eng.) registered with the Engineering Council UK (#378467) and a European Engineer (Eur.Ing.) (#c2960GB). He is a member in good standing of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3 #46421) and the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME #4112502). With over 45 years of experience in operations, engineering, and consulting in extractive metallurgy for gold, precious, and base metal ores, Mr. Carter is a “Qualified Person” under National Instrument 43-101 and has independently reviewed and approved the metallurgical aspects of this announcement.

Doubleview remains committed to responsible development of this strategic asset, contributing to North America’s supply of critical and electrification-enabling metals.

Qualified Person

Eur Ing Andrew Carter B.Sc., CEng., MIMMM (QMR), MSAIMM, SME, Doubleview’s Qualified Person with respect to the HAT Project metallurgical studies as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release and is independent of the Company.

The company further notes that, pursuant to the news release dated December 31st, 2025, it has completed its financing and is no longer seeking additional funds.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp. is mineral resource exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (WKN: LA1W038), and (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.

Doubleview’s success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company’s strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.

About the Hat Polymetallic Deposit

The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region’s significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, as of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate and the Company’s July 25, 2024, news release, is summarized below:

Average Grade Metal Content Open Pit Model Hat Resource Category Tonnage CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag Mt % % % g/t g/t million lb million lb million lb thousand oz thousand oz In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045 Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575

Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc 2 O 3 . “The scandium resource potential is based on the drill holes on the property drilled for (July 25, 2024) maiden resource estimate for other metal content than scandium. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.”

For further details of the MRE-1, please refer to the Company’s July 25, 2024 news release.

