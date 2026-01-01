EB5 United Surpasses 700+ I-526E Approvals, Reinforcing Leadership in Rural EB-5 post-RIA

MIAMI, FL, Jan 1, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – EB5 United is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 700 I-526E approvals under Rural Priority Processing, marking one of the strongest post-RIA performance records in the EB-5 industry. This milestone comes less than three months after the company announced surpassing 600 approvals on August 27, 2025, further underscoring both its leadership in Rural EB-5 Projects and the effectiveness of USCIS Priority Processing introduced under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) of 2022.

Since 2022, EB5 United has sponsored three Rural TEA EB-5 Projects and one post-RIA Urban High Unemployment Area (HUA) Project. USCIS adjudication results clearly demonstrate the processing advantages available to investors in the Rural category. From 2022-2025, the company recorded 72 approvals in Rural Project 1 with an average processing time of 9.7 months (shortest approval: 2.8 months); 409 approvals in Rural Project 2 averaging 8 months (shortest approval: 2.7 months); and 224 approvals in Rural Project 3 averaging 11.9 months (shortest approval: 1 month). In contrast, the Urban HUA Project has received only six approvals to date, averaging 28.6 months.

USCIS petition approval speed has accelerated significantly in 2025. Most of EB5 United’s approvals this year have been issued in under five months, and several investors who filed in August 2025 received their approvals in under 90 days! Of all Rural I-526E petitions adjudicated across EB5 United’s platform since the RIA of 2022, 76.88% have been approved within 12 months.

“The current processing times that we are seeing in rural projects with priority processing are incredible and unprecedented. Over 13 years in the industry, I have never seen adjudication times for I-526 or I-526E Petitions average less than 2 years, let alone 5 months. It is great to see the EB-5 program as a clear priority to USCIS today,” said Brennan Sim, Global Sales, EB5 United.

About EB-5 Program

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program was created in 1990 to attract foreign investment to stimulate economic growth through job creation in the United States. The program allows foreign nationals to make a qualifying investment into a new or existing U.S. commercial enterprise that creates 10 U.S. jobs to obtain a Green Card. EB-5 Investors and their families gain Permanent Residency to live and work anywhere in the United States. One EB-5 investment allows the main applicant, spouse, and any unwed children under the age of 21 to all obtain Green Cards.

About EB5 United

EB5 United is a General Partner & Fiduciary to EB-5 Investors. Since 2011,EB5 United has helped 2,000+ investors obtain 3,000+ Green Cards for family members. They work with industry leading networks and attorneys to ensure their investors receive the best treatment possible from a Source of Funds perspective.

