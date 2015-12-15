EdgeTI Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 2, 2026) – Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) (“edgeTI” or the “Company”), announces that the board of directors has approved a grant of 266,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to a director and consultant pursuant to the terms of the Company’s Omnibus Share Incentive Plan (the “Omnibus Plan”).

Each RSU will vest on January 2, 2027, and upon vesting, will be settled through the issuance of one subordinate voting share of the Company, subject to the terms and conditions of the Omnibus Plan.

Further details regarding the Omnibus Plan are set out in the management information circular of the Company dated November 10, 2025, which is available on the Company’s website https://edgeti.com/ or under the Company’s disclosure page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About EdgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. helps enterprises, service providers, and governments achieve the impossible with real-time digital operations and decision intelligence solutions. Its edgeCore™ platform unites multiple software applications and data sources into immersive digital twins that give decision-makers clarity, speed, and agility across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.

