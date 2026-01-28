Energy Crisis Meets Physics AI: 51World (6651.HK) Eyes Trillion-Dollar Mining Market

HONG KONG, January 28, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – At the 2026 CES, Stanford University professor Fei-Fei Li’s presentation on spatial intelligence ignited the tech community—AI is transitioning from “text comprehension” to “interacting with the physical world,” while a strategic power-play between computing capacity and energy resources has quietly intensified. According to the International Energy Agency, global data center electricity consumption will more than double within five years, surpassing 1,000 terawatts by 2030—equivalent to Japan’s total electricity usage. With clean energy yet to fully replace coal as the “stabilizer” of energy supply, 51 WORLD (6651.HK) is injecting core momentum into intelligent coal mining through physical AI technology, bridging the value loop between AI and energy.

The dual impetus of policy and market forces is catalyzing a golden era for intelligent coal mining. Seven national authorities have mandated that by 2026, smart technologies must account for at least 60% of China’s coal mining capacity, with intelligent equipment replacing over 30% of hazardous positions. The smart coal mining market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 15% from 2024 to 2029, reaching a scale exceeding 30 billion yuan by 2029. Amid this wave, 51 WORLD has delivered an impressive performance through its 51GIM intelligent twin early warning platform, establishing itself as a benchmark for AI-powered energy solutions.

At the 2025 People’s Craftsmanship Brand Exhibition hosted by People’s Daily Online, 51GIM’s Intelligent Geological Energy Modeling Platform was honored with the “People’s Craftsmanship Product” title, recognizing its groundbreaking technological innovations and proven implementation results. This accolade not only establishes 51GIM as a benchmark for high-quality development in the geological energy sector but also reflects authoritative media’s endorsement of its technical prowess and product value. It further validates 51WORLD’s commitment to advancing intelligent and high-quality development in the industry through technological innovation. Going forward, 51WORLD will continue to focus on digital twin technology, delivering more premium products to drive the transformation and upgrading of the energy industry, embodying the spirit of technological craftsmanship.

Mining faces were once the domain of “experience-based decision-making,” where complex geological conditions and hidden hazards perpetually posed risks. The 51GIM platform by 51 WORLD has equipped mines with a “CT scanner.” Leveraging its proprietary AES-RT real-time geological base generation technology, the platform integrates disciplines like rock mechanics and mining-induced stress to create high-fidelity 3D dynamic models. These models enable real-time visualization of underground mineral distribution, geological structures, stress transfer, and hydrological changes, ushering in the era of “intelligent mining.”

The core of AI-powered physics algorithms delivers tangible technological implementation. Unlike basic 3D visualization, 51GIM investigates disaster mechanisms at their root, performing real-time stress distribution analysis and tracing stress transfer pathways to pinpoint disaster targets. At Hongqinghe Coal Mine, this platform achieved over 95% disaster localization accuracy, boosting prevention efficiency by 70%. It transformed mining management from a “scattergun” approach to precision-targeted governance, dramatically reducing safety risks while optimizing resource utilization through improved mining strategies. This provides an industry-wide replicable model for intelligent disaster prevention.

The deep integration of AI and energy is reshaping industrial landscapes. As Li Feifei’s spatial intelligence blueprint gradually materializes, 51 WORLD demonstrates through physical AI technology that only by bridging the “bit-to-watt” pathway can the AI energy consumption paradox be resolved. Amid the accelerating wave of intelligent coal mining implementation, this physical AI specialist is leveraging technology as the key to unlock dual dividends in energy digitization and AI-driven sustainability. Its growth story warrants sustained market attention.

