Ev Dynamics Enters into Strategic Cooperation with Xinjiang Huiyi New Energy, Jointly Building an Efficient, Green and Intelligent New Energy Bulk Logistics Transportation System

HONG KONG, January 2, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the “Company”, stock code: 476.HK, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) is pleased to announce that Zhongtong Kinetic Energy (Hangzhou) Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zhongtong Kinetic Energy” or the “Company”), the Group’s China operating headquarters platform, has entered into a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with Xinjiang Huiyi New Energy Co., Ltd.(“Xinjiang Huiyi New Energy”), a subsidiary of SANY Group recently. Leveraging their respective complementary strengths and resources in their respective fields, both parties will establish a long-term strategic partnership to jointly develop and build an efficient, green and intelligent new energy bulk logistics transportation system. Following consultations, the cooperation will be carried out on a deep and long-term basis across multiple dimensions, including business resource sharing, new energy vehicle procurement, joint operations management, construction and investment in charging and battery swapping infrastructure, and intelligent vehicle management and operations systems.

According to the framework agreement, the two parties will, within their respective business domains—such as demand for new energy transport vehicles, operation of new energy transportation equipment, and investment and construction of battery swapping infrastructure—achieve information exchange and resource sharing, jointly explore market opportunities, share tendering information, and give priority to selecting each other as joint investors or subcontractors. The specific allocation of rights, responsibilities and benefits shall be agreed separately.

The two parties will also cooperate in new energy vehicle procurement and joint operations management. For example, Xinjiang Huiyi New Energy will ensure the provision of market-competitive pricing structures and technical assurance solutions, while Zhongtong Kinetic Energy, under the same conditions, will give priority to procuring new energy transportation vehicles (such as electric heavy trucks and construction machinery) from SANY Group, the parent company of Xinjiang Huiyi New Energy. Xinjiang Huiyi New Energy will provide Zhongtong Kinetic Energy with end-to-end technical support for the relevant vehicle equipment, covering the entire process from model selection and configuration, delivery and acceptance, to maintenance and upgrades, and will share SANY Group’s after-sales service network resources in Northwest China. Zhongtong Kinetic Energy commits to giving priority to Xinjiang Huiyi New Energy as a joint operations partner, under which Xinjiang Huiyi New Energy will carry out professionalised operational management of the vehicle equipment. In addition, the two parties will jointly assess the charging and battery swapping station construction requirements in Hami, Xinjiang and surrounding areas, and Xinjiang Huiyi New Energy will open its existing charging and battery swapping resources to provide energy replenishment services for the Company’s project equipment.

Mr. Zeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said: “We are very pleased to establish this strategic partnership with Xinjiang Huiyi New Energy, a subsidiary of SANY Group. This cooperation represents strong recognition of our business upgrade and of the Group’s ongoing efforts to build and deliver a comprehensive green mobility ecosystem that integrates vehicle procurement, operations management, charging and battery swapping services, and route-based carbon emission management. As we precisely position ourselves within the national strategic logistics corridor of ‘Xinjiang Coal Outbound Transport’, the Group’s electric heavy truck solutions, as a disruptive innovation tailored to this specific scenario, are transforming our previous one-off vehicle sales model into a recurring revenue structure centred on ‘vehicle operations and energy services’. We believe that this cooperation will further support the Group’s future expansion in Xinjiang-related regions by deepening the deployment of the ‘Transport as a Service’ (TaaS) model—a green transportation service model charged by mileage or ton-kilometer, under which customers can enjoy zero-emission transportation without bearing high upfront vehicle purchase costs or technological risks—thereby unlocking sustainable logistics solution opportunities.”

He added: “In addition, the Group has previously entered into three legally binding long-term operational agreements with subsidiaries of a state-owned enterprise for the supply and operation of electric vehicles for coal transportation. We believe that this strategic cooperation with Xinjiang Huiyi New Energy will further strengthen the foundation for us to provide greener and more efficient bulk logistics transportation systems to existing customers and other potential customers going forward.”

About Sany Group and Xinjiang Huiyi New Energy Co., Ltd

Sany Group is a global leading manufacturer of construction machinery, with business segments covering concrete machinery, excavation machinery, hoisting machinery, road construction machinery, piling machinery, wind power equipment, port machinery, petroleum equipment, coal mining equipment and others. Its listed subsidiaries includes Sany Heavy Industry (600031.SH), Sany International (00631.HK), and Sany Renewable Energy (688349.SH).

Xinjiang Huiyi New Energy Co., Ltd. is a controlling subsidiary of Sany Group, focusing on the operation of new energy commercial vehicles and charging–swapping stations. The company is located in Naomahu Town, Yiwu County, Hami City, Xinjiang. It is the first large-scale logistics enterprise in Hami City that integrates new energy electric tractors with intelligent, unmanned charging and battery-swapping stations.

About Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited

Guided by its mission to ‘revolutionise transportation’, Ev Dynamics is evolving from a pioneer in the global new energy commercial vehicle market into an integrated solution provider of ‘new energy transport vehicles + energy infrastructure’. The Group has supported electrification across multiple countries and cities worldwide. In addition to the development and production of electric vehicles, including electric buses and purpose-built electric vehicles, the Group has expanded into integrated e-Mobility Solutions, offering in the PRC a comprehensive ecosystem that combines vehicle supply, operations, and value-added services such as charging infrastructure deployment.

